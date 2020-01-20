In our opinion: the principles of Martin Luther King Jr. are best taught in his own words

Much will be written today about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., his life, his work, his tragic death and his continuing influence.

The legacy of Dr. King and everyone who chooses to make a difference is principled and guided by it. These principles deserve to be reviewed on a day like today. Sometimes in our superanalyzing world, it’s easy to forget to go to the source and read the principles in your own words.

Dr. Martin Luther King:

Deseret News Archives

“Any work that elevates humanity has dignity and importance and must be undertaken with meticulous excellence.”

“Almost always, the minority dedicated to creation has improved the world.”

“An individual has not begun to live until he can rise above the narrow limits of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all mankind.”

“You are honoring the ground crew without the hard work and sacrifice which jet flight to freedom could never have left the earth. Most of these people will never make the headlines and their names will not appear in Who’s Who. Yet when the years have passed and the blazing light of truth will focus on this wonderful age we live in – men and women will know and children will learn that we have a more beautiful land, a better people, a civilization nobler – because these humble children of God were ready to suffer for justice. “

“A man’s ultimate measure is not where he is in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he is in times of challenge and controversy.”

“I believe unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the last word in reality. This is why law, temporarily defeated, is stronger than triumphant evil. “

“Be a bush if you cannot be a tree. If you cannot be a highway, simply be a path. If you cannot be a sun, be a star. Because it is not by size that you win or fail. Be the best of all that you are. “

“All we say to America is,” Be true to what you said on paper. “If I lived in … any totalitarian country, maybe I could understand the denial of some basic First Amendment privileges, because they hadn’t committed to it there. But i read the freedom of assembly somewhere. Somewhere I read about freedom of expression. Somewhere I read about freedom of the press. Somewhere I read that the greatness of the ‘America is the right to protest for the law.’

The King family in 1996. Left to right: Dexter, Yolanda, Martin Luther King Jr., Bernice, Coretta Scott King and Martin Luther King III.Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

In saluting the memory and legacy of Dr. King, it is important to note that much remains to be done to make his vision a reality. The best way to honor those who came before is to live by the principles they adopted – today.

What this nation needs is fewer people just talking about Dr. King and more people determined to act like him to live the principles that lead to stronger citizens, more heroic communities and to a more noble nation.