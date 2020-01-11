In our opinion: the iPhone has changed the world for good

Loading...

An important anniversary was celebrated Thursday with little mention. Thirteen years ago, Steve Jobs unveiled the very first iPhone, which became available to the public about six months later.

Maybe 13 is not a round number. But for triskaidekaphobes, it should be noted that the past twelve years of the baker have been both bad and good, but they have undoubtedly been revolutionized by the small pocket device that Jobs has shown for the first time in the world that day.

If you were to randomly take a photo of people in a waiting room or public transit station in 2007, you could see people conversing, reading a book or magazine, or just looking into space. Take this same photo today and you will find almost everyone looking at a mobile device.

But this is just the start. The downside to these ubiquitous devices – which now include several similar products from non-Apple brands – is that they’ve stolen some of the human interaction from us. These are crutches for those who prefer not to interact in social situations. Many people now communicate through texts, and even if some find that this impersonal form of interaction makes them less vulnerable, it has deprived the culture of a certain wealth.

In addition, although the iPhone did not invent or inaugurate social media or the anonymous meanness of online comments (Facebook was founded in 2004), it put social media in every pocket and allowed comments without fine, immediate and often thoughtless.

It has exacerbated texting and driving, a scourge difficult to correct. This has raised confidentiality issues. And, of course, we can now be reached anywhere, anytime, for any stupid reason.

But the benefits are too numerous to mention. Jobs-style mobile devices have disrupted countless industries in a consumer-friendly way while encouraging people to consume less.

A small device now replaces a camera (for photos and videos), a disc or CD player, a library, a card, a radio, a TV and VCR, a wallet, a newspaper and, almost afterwards, a telephone and a directory, to name a few. He also gave us apps that do things that we had never considered before, such as tracking the exact location of a carpool, train, or other transit vehicle. We can buy and buy items around the world by sitting in an armchair or walking on the street. We can see the weather at any exact location or have it accurately predicted for us, including with maps of approaching storms. We can travel almost anywhere on earth and zoom in on a street level view in most cases.

Images and videos of everything from grandchildren to the latest news and ongoing disasters are transmitted around the world in nanoseconds. Bike rides and jogging runs can be tracked, timed and measured instantly and accurately.

Music was previously confined to a personal collection. Now people can conjure almost any song as fast as the idea comes to mind. We have memes and practical jokes that go “viral”. We have vloggers who make a living by offering obscure things about virtual communities that people previously ignored. Online auction sites allow us to sell and buy second-hand treasures for much less than at an antique store. And games, games, games.

Many of these things existed before, but putting them in our pockets has forever changed the way we interact with them. It also made Apple the richest company in the history of the world – larger than the economies of some countries. Some competitors have not done badly either.

If you want an interesting window on the evolution of the world, go to YouTube and watch the announcement of Jobs 13 years ago. Use Google on your phone. Pay attention to how the audience reacts to the first mention of things the world now takes for granted.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vN4U5FqrOdQ

You may regret many of these changes. You may want a simpler time. But whether we like it or not, the world has changed for good.