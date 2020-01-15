In our opinion: the Houston Astros receive the punishment of the cheater

Cheating hurts more than the person or team who loses it unintentionally. It even hurts more than the person who cheats. If allowed to take root in a society, it can destroy peaceful order, undermine public confidence and undermine a nation of its strength.

It can be an unfair burden to carry on the shoulders of the Houston Astros, whose plan to steal signs in the 2017 World Series resulted in the suspension and then dismissal of the team’s manager and general manager this week, as well than a fine. and the loss of future draft choices.

But then, given the disproportionate importance that Americans now attach to sports, this can be implied.

Cheating is of course nothing new in sport. He seized the nation 100 years ago after evidence showed that members of the Chicago White Sox deliberately threw out the World Series. He rocked the world of college basketball in the early 1950s when seven schools in the New York area and three in the Midwest were found to have leveled off to help players. He hid in the shadows for half a century after the New York Giants returned from several games to win the Brooklyn Dodgers National League pennant, again helped by an elaborate flight plan of signs.

This shocked the NBA in 2007 when referee Tim Donaghy conspired with players to make key calls ensuring that certain teams would cover the spreads. Allegations about this have plagued the New England Patriots over the years, including recently when a team-accredited person was caught recording a Bengals game from the violation news outlet. rules.

The key to making sure it doesn’t develop like cancer is to react with quick and strong punishments. Baseball may not have survived the White Sox scandal in 1919 if Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis had not banned eight players for life. A trial on the issue had acquitted all of the players after the main evidence disappeared.

The key to making sure it doesn’t develop like cancer is to react with quick and strong punishments.

Conversely, baseball’s reluctance to accept steroid abuse several years ago may also have prompted many high school athletes to try substance use. In 2002 Deseret News published articles on high school athletes using steroids.

Professional athletes have a huge influence on young people in America, from their attire and the ways they play the game. And these young people will become leaders in business, politics and other fields.

The Major League baseball punishments for the Houston Astros this week were quick and strong. They have affected livelihoods and sent the signal that the responsibility begins at the top. We hope this will alleviate any desire on the part of others to seek success in the same way.

71 years ago, playwright Arthur Miller gave us Willy Loman and his sons, Biff and Happy, the central characters in “The Death of a Vendor”. One level of this classic tragedy concerns the inability of a father and a son to see that beauty, athleticism and popularity alone are not worth the fulfillment of the American dream.

Likewise, today’s rising generation must understand that home runs, touchdowns and championships don’t matter in and of themselves. The virtues that bring players and teams to these marks, virtues that anyone can apply to a variety of chases, are what count.