In our opinion: the governor's budget allays some public fears. Will state lawmakers do the same?

Governor Gary Herbert Demonstrated How Utah Schools Can Get The Funding They Need Despite New Tax Reform Law Cutting $ 160 Million In Income Tax, The Primary Source Of Funding For Education public and higher.

While state lawmakers rarely follow a governor’s budget recommendations, his draft budget for 2021, released on Wednesday, should further reassure educators who are worried about the effects of tax reform. It is clear that he intends to keep the whole education. Certainly many legislators do too.

The Utah Education Association has refused to support a petition campaign to overturn tax reform, saying it wants to keep legislative leaders at its word: funding solutions will be found during the next legislative session in 2020. But one air of uncertainty exists since the promulgation of the reform law.

Legislators can give local school districts more leeway to raise general-purpose property taxes, with the state injecting additional money to equalize these revenues between wealthy and low-income districts. But once legislators have met and started the political process of budgeting, nothing is certain. The governor at least set a good tone.

Last month’s special session, during which a tax reform bill was passed, made it difficult to draft a budget this year. Herbert and his staff are unsure whether school districts will obtain this additional property tax authorization. Nor do they know whether voters next fall will decide to release income tax to finance more than just education.

Despite uncertainty, Herbert’s budget would add approximately $ 292 million to public education, bringing the total amount requested to $ 4.9 billion. Its budget would also increase the number of weighted students by 4.5%.

Significantly, the governor’s budget also includes an appeal to legislators to allow voters to decide to change the state constitution to allow the governor to directly appoint members of the state school board. Currently, voters elect these board members, but the governor believes his office should be directly responsible for education. It is a controversial proposal that failed previous legislative attempts, despite the support of some key members of both parties.

The fact that Herbert is not standing for re-election this year gives this recommendation additional weight. It is clearly based on principles, not self-interest.

We note that not all education news is good. In 2013, the governor set out the goal of ensuring that 66% of adults in the state obtain a post-secondary diploma or certificate by 2020. This effort has failed and is no longer part of official discussions, although some have advocated extending it to 2025. In 2017, data showed that only 44% of the state had achieved this goal. This is an improvement, but given the benefits of post-secondary education, we hope that 66% is still an important point.

Equally important, Herbert’s budget recommendation includes $ 66 million to improve the infrastructure needed to improve electric vehicles by encouraging the private sector to build more charging stations. Given that electric vehicles make up only 2% of total vehicles on Utah’s roads, and given lingering concerns about air pollution in the state’s most populated valleys, this is a careful suggestion. It also fits with its goal of reducing per capita emissions by 25% by 2026. Another $ 34 million would be set aside for expanded transit options.

The governor would also give state employees a 2.5% pay raise and set aside $ 635 million in funds for the rainy days.

Budgeting is easier when times are good, and there is no doubt that this is a time of prosperity in Utah. The governor proposed a prudent and balanced budget which does not require any new borrowing while allaying fears of public education.

It is now up to state legislators to see if they can do the same.