In our opinion: the future of the separation of Church and State

For more than a century, funding restrictions rooted in religious fanaticism have found their way into the constitutions of 37 states. A case currently before the Supreme Court should be an opportunity to assess the merits of allowing these codes to continue in the 21st century.

Espinoza c. Montana Department of Revenue, which presented oral arguments to the court this week, is an issue of religious discrimination. In 2015, Montana created a taxpayer-funded bursary program that helped parents send their children to a private school. The program applied to secular and religious institutions until the state excluded parochial schools by highlighting its Blaine amendment – a constitutional provision that prohibits public funds from going to a religious establishment. The stock market was then abandoned all together.

For some observers, it is as if the courtyard is right there. In 2017, a 7-2 majority ruled in favor of a Trinity Lutheran preschool that was excluded from a Missouri-funded program to improve the safety of school playgrounds.

This decision, although narrowly constructed, was a victory for defenders of religious freedom and suggested a decades-long frenzy to wipe out any semblance of state support for a religious function was approaching a dead end.

This week, some of the Conservative court judges appeared to agree with the Trinity decision as applied to the case at hand. If a state chooses to “provide scholarships to students who attend private schools,” said judge Samuel Alito, “it cannot discriminate against parents who wish to send their children to affiliated schools in a way or from another to a church. ”

“It is difficult to see that it is very different from Trinity Lutheran,” he added.

The parallels are not perfect, however, as pointed out by Justice Elena Kagan. In the first case, the state refused a neutral advantage on the basis of religious affiliation, while the Montana program would have allowed religious education and activity.

Truly equitable treatment of secular and religious institutions should not be determined by prejudicial attitudes from a bygone era.

Whatever the outcome, the question should highlight the fact that the Blaine Amendments have brought two cases of discrimination before the highest court in the country in the past three years. Maybe they don’t clarify things, as their supporters have said.

Worse still, is the intolerance behind their creation. In 1875, a Protestant majority feared the influence of a growing Catholic minority. When Catholics were confronted with ubiquitous Protestant practices in public schools, they encountered resistance and then formed their own religious schools.

In order to limit Catholic influence and slow the Protestant vote, representative James G. Blaine, R-Maine, presented a constitutional amendment that would have prohibited government funds from supporting “sectarian” establishments. But, as Justice Clarence Thomas noted, “It was an open secret that” sectarian “was the code of” Catholic “.”

Although Blaine’s amendment failed, states began to formalize its wording as anti-Catholic sentiment spread. The question that should weigh heavily in the middle of today is whether states should continue to support language born out of politically motivated religious discrimination. Thirteen states seemingly get along without a codified Blaine amendment. Why not join them?

The first amendment naturally creates tensions that deserve to be debated in such a diverse country, but the truly equitable treatment of secular and religious institutions should not be determined by the biased attitudes of a bygone era.