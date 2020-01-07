In our opinion: the fires in Australia should not seem so foreign to Utahns

Loading...

Utahns should pay considerable attention to wildfires in Australia; not only because of their tragic nature, which is considerable and deserves of prayers, contributions and other appropriate help, but because similar things could happen here.

As the devastating fires in Paradise, California, demonstrated in 2018, the western United States is not immune to such disasters, and the chances of them appearing to increase as the Climate change leads to warmer temperatures and more prolonged and more severe droughts.

The Australian fires, which engulfed 14.7 million acres on Monday and killed at least 25 people and possibly half a billion animals, were exacerbated by these conditions.

Utah is currently experiencing healthy water conditions, with above-average snowpack levels across the state. It can give people a false sense of security. Droughts have been common here in recent years. In 2018, the scattered rains caused forest fires that destroyed 370 structures.

“In general, over the past few decades, we have observed a number of national trends,” a spokesperson for the National Interagency Fire Center told Deseret News at the time. “These are longer fire seasons – fire seasons starting earlier in the spring and lasting longer in the fall.”

Despite the current relatively wet season, this has not changed.

The Verisk State Risk Report for 2019 indicates that 14% of Utah’s housing stock is located in areas at moderate risk of wildfire, while another 14% is located in high to extreme risk areas.

Utah is also experiencing steady population growth. The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah has just released figures showing that Utah has led all growing states in the previous decade, increasing by 442,000 people, or 16%, since 2010. And while the state is still only the 30th most populous of the 50 states, this steady growth means that more and more people will build homes in areas prone to forest fires.

The same Gardner Institute, with the help of a 37-member technical advisory committee, has just released a study commissioned by the state legislature on how to improve state air quality and ” mitigate the effects of climate change.

The study says that the average temperature in Utah has risen by about 2 degrees Fahrenheit over the past 100 years. In some parts of the state, the snowpack decreased by almost 80% between 1955 and 2013. As a result, forests are more susceptible to diseases and pests, which helps forest fires to become more frequent and destructive.

The committee makes seven recommendations to the Legislative Assembly. Many of them focus on ways to boost market-based air quality solutions. Some, however, are asking the state to invest more in creating an “air quality / climate change laboratory” and to expand the infrastructure needed to accommodate more electric vehicles. Another is to convert all state-owned vehicles to alternative fuels.

The main recommendation, however, is to adopt an emissions reduction target that would cut statewide carbon dioxide emissions by 50% by 2030, the year Utah hopes to host the Games again. winter olympics. Other pollutants are expected to be reduced by 50% from 2017 levels by 2050.

Climate change, pollution, health effects and the dangers of forest fires are interdependent.

If state legislators take these recommendations seriously, if vulnerable homeowners do more to protect their property from fire, and if state and federal land management agencies do more to better manage forests and understory, Utah could do a lot to keep a lid on forest fires.

This would save lives and property, while ensuring that the state continues to grow and prosper.