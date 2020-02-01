In our opinion: the distraction of the Super Bowl is a good thing

With the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the world once again witnessed the unique way in which sport can bring a community, or even a nation, together. Even bitter rivals from the Los Angeles Lakers have expressed their respect to remember the legacy of the deceased superstar.

Pro Sports may be ‘just a game’, but the impact and reach of the competitions nevertheless reach deep into personal life.

Cue Super Bowl LIV.

A possible 100 million football fans will gather to watch the biggest sporting event of the year on Sunday, a far cry from the 11 million or so who signed up for the first day of the Senate’s punishment.

And although football is perhaps less political, it is no less representative of the rich tensions in the country.

View who is playing. The NFL could not have chosen two other franchises to enter the competition this year if they wanted to.

The two teams have striking differences in playing style. The Chiefs of Kansas City rely on a high-octane attack that shoots across the field, while the San Francisco 49ers rely heavily on their solid defense and running game.

The communities that support each team are also very diverse. Kansas City is more rural than San Francisco with only 1,459 people per square mile, according to the US Census Bureau. The metropolitan area of ​​San Francisco has 17,179 people per square mile. The average family income in San Francisco is almost double that of Kansas City.

The political tendencies of the two fan bases are also at opposite ends. Data collected via Facebook shows that Kansas City leaders have one of the highest percentages of conservative fans in the NFL, while the 49ers have the second highest percentage of liberal fans.

And yet, with a few exceptions, fans manage to set aside political differences to enjoy a simple game together. The players themselves come from different backgrounds throughout the country and in most cases are warmly welcomed by new communities.

However, viewers will not be able to fully escape politics if they share nachos and chicken wings – President Donald Trump and democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg spend more than $ 10 million each on advertisements. And the first caucus of the country in 2020 only starts hours after the last whistle.

Perhaps such a trivial event such as a football game should not distract from the heavy and important events in the political realm; But again, is a little distraction so bad?

Cognitive behavioral therapy has found that distraction training helps patients with anxiety to feel a better sense of control and safety. Another study into victims of severe burns concluded that distraction could reduce pain by up to 50%.

In the midst of a threatening election, a diversion this weekend could be a welcome medicine. In 2018, the American Psychological Association revealed that the most reported source of stress was concern about the future of the nation.

When the Chiefs and the 49ers enter the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, they don’t resolve political issues or negotiate foreign policy, but maybe Americans will, for at least those four hours, have a little less fear and a little more feel companionship than they have felt in a while.