In our opinion: the Boeing 737 Max crisis highlights supervisory issues

The Boeing 737 Max crisis illustrates the inherent dangers when government regulatory agencies delegate too much authority to companies to regulate.

This problem is not limited to the regulation of the plane. Government regulators allow businesses and employees to self-regulate in areas as diverse as the application of environmental standards, pig inspections and occupational safety, as described by the Brookings Institution in a recent document. In many cases, experts argue that this type of internal inspection is justified because industry workers have more experience than regulators, and because companies have economic incentives to do things well instead of suffering the consequences and bad publicity. of a problem that affects consumers.

In general, that reasoning has worked. Air travel has never been safer. Accidents, once relatively frequent, are rare these days.

However, the argument fell apart in the case of Boeing.

No advertising could be worse than the one that accompanies the death of 346 clients in two different air accidents. A company like Boeing would surely have understood the cost of failure in terms of lives, publicity and money. And yet, as Brookings newspaper pointed out, competitive pressures from rival Airbus led the company to seek quick approvals. The defective part of the aircraft, the flight control system, emerged as a result of an alternative solution to avoid a slower solution.

Companies almost always deal with this type of pressure. The trick is to identify when such momentary concerns can overwhelm common sense.

In addition, the document cites Boeing's political power in Washington, and the incentives that FAA officials have had over the years of accepting lucrative employment with Boeing, an incentive that could disappear if a regulator is deemed not to be willing to approve the wishes of the company.

Because the 737 Max and its flight control system are complicated, FAA inspectors lacked the experience necessary to competently sign the safety of the aircraft, which poses another problem. Lack of experience is often used as a reason for regulators to differ from business managers. Again, this case illustrates the limits of that argument.

As Brookings points out, many of these problems could be solved by giving regulators more resources, in money and employees. Better training and fewer cases would reduce dependence on the delegated regulatory authority.

The trend, unfortunately, has been in the opposite direction. Congress has expanded the ability to delegate regulations to companies. Brookings refers to a 2013 report that said that more than 90% of the airline's certification was performed by non-FAA employees.

Much of that problem can be attributed to government over-regulation, which has imposed unnecessary burdens on businesses and citizens. The government would do well to rationalize the regulatory process to reduce costs.

The danger in the Boeing crisis is that the government could overreact to a system that, in general, has worked well. But that good record should also not erase the need for some changes.

In some cases, the delegated regulatory authority makes sense. Employees know best when practices are harmful or inconsistent with safety precautions. But regulatory agencies must have at least the experience and funds to review company reports and identify inconsistencies.

The government should find ways to better identify possible cracks in the system, either with respect to immediate competitive pressures or the existence of excessive political influence. Then you should provide extra attention when necessary.

That will take a little more money, but the expense would be worth it. A plane crash spreads tragedy everywhere, even when it hurts consumer confidence. Failures in other consumer protections can result in tragedies that are not so clear and apparent.

The free market can do a lot on its own, although the government clearly has a limited but important role to play. In all cases, public safety must be the main concern.