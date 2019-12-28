In our opinion: population decline means problems for the US. UU.

Loading...

The problems caused by the population decline are not a matter of opinion. They can be observed in modern nations where the phenomenon is underway, as in Japan.

As Business Insider reported last year, Japan's situation is serious. The population decline there translates into an aging population, which requires more spending on medical care and more money for social programs. But there are fewer young workers to provide the tax dollars needed to support those programs. Small cities and towns are dying.

If that situation affects the United States, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid would face crisis of existential proportions. The huge national debt, now of $ 23 billion and growing at a rate of $ 1 billion a year, would be impossible to withdraw. Companies would face a decrease in income, which would result in a decrease in wages and unemployment. The stock market would decrease as stocks and markets contract.

The normal transfer of wealth from one generation to the next, in the form of real estate and inheritance, would be hampered. There would not be enough buyers for all the houses in the market. Deflation would probably result. The universities would contract. The innovation would suffer. Urban decay would accelerate.

These are just some of the known results of a declining population, which would be much worse than the predicted, but never realized, overpopulation results.

Sure, the population in the United States continues to grow, but that's misleading. The seeds of decay are being planted today.

The birth rate of the nation has been below the replacement level, for a long time it was thought to be an average of 2.1 children per woman of childbearing age. As Deseret News reported Friday, the Utah birth rate has also fallen below this level.

At the national level, the trend covers all ethnicities. In general, birth rates decrease during bad economic times and recover during good times, but that has not happened during the current boom. As the Deseret News reported, the fertility rate seems to be stabilizing, but it is stabilizing at a lower rate than the replacement rate.

Normally, the United States could compensate for this through immigration. But two things get in the way of that. One is a general mood against immigration in Washington. The other is the fact that birth rates are declining in much of the world, including countries normally known for their high fertility rates.

Bangladesh, for example, had a birth rate of 6.82 in 1975, but fell to 2.1 in 2016.

Demographers say that the population of a nation will continue to increase until the last generation that reproduced at a replacement level has died. Then the decline will begin in earnest. Few people studying such things question that this trend is underway. Vienna-based demographer Wolfgang Lutz has predicted that the decline will begin in approximately 2060 to 2070.

Understanding why this happens is difficult. A Gallup survey in 2018 found that 41% of Americans believe that a family of three or more children is ideal. Gallup has also found people in the age group of 18 to 40 who express their desire to have children. And yet, people are not fulfilling their wishes.

Some countries, such as Denmark and Singapore, have launched public service campaigns aimed at urging young people to procreate.

The United States could adopt policies that promote families through tax exemptions or other incentives. I could launch public service campaigns. The earlier consciousness is generalized, the greater the chances that the trend can be reversed before it leads to an economic catastrophe.