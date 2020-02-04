In our opinion: Mike Pompeo misunderstands press freedom

Strokes between the press and the White House are not new. The founding fathers of the nation understood that power tends to protect itself from criticism. They also understood the words of John Milton that the truth would never be “in the worst case in a free and open encounter.”

This is why they have included freedom of the press and freedom of expression as a basis and fundamental freedoms in the first amendment to the Constitution. Without constant control of accountability by a free press – even one that occasionally has things wrong – power would be uncontrolled and abused.

We were very critical of President Barack Obama’s government for ordering drain taps from various Associated Press reporters. That was abuse of power that escaped the kind of indignation it should have caused.

In the same vein, the current Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, must be convicted of an abusive tirade against an NPR reporter who dared to ask him about his role in the Ukrainian scandal that was the center of the deposition procedure.

NPR has produced emails from a discussion on topics prior to the interview, in which the reporter says she intends to focus on Iran, but also to touch on Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Pompeo later accused the reporter, Mary Louise Kelly, of lying to him about the subject of the interview after asking some questions about the Ukrainian scandal. He took her aside and attacked her verbally, in vulgar language. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs subsequently prohibited another NPR reporter from traveling with Pompeo to different developing countries without giving any reason.

The clear message that NPR would be punished for the alleged wrongdoings of a reporter was hard to miss.

President Donald Trump likes to call the media the enemy of the people. Uncontrolled government power is the enemy of the people. The founders understood this well. It has been proven time and time again by history.

Pompeo has exacerbated the misunderstanding of the press freedom administration by defending the concept in Kazakhstan, saying that press freedom is important to civil society, but added that journalists were expected to tell the truth and be honest.

Power naturally has the tendency and incentive to proclaim criticism as falsehood and to promote itself as virtuous.

These are of course the guiding principles of journalism. Media companies rise and fall due to the credibility they build up through honest, truthful reporting. But it is not the place of the government to be the referee for real and honest reporting. Power naturally has the tendency and incentive to proclaim criticism as falsehood and to promote itself as virtuous.

The most disappointing part of these fracas is that it is all about an official’s desire to avoid questions about one of the most important things of the day. Government officials must continue to be accountable to the American people and, if they submit to an interview, be prepared to answer every question truthfully.

Although few administrations have escaped a hostile relationship with reporters, a free press remains the best protection against abuse. Democracy cannot survive without it.