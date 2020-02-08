In our opinion: lawmakers should not violate voters’ confidence in the digital age

If Utahns have the right to keep their voter registration information private, political parties and candidates should not violate that trust.

Two lawmakers in Utah, Senator Jake Anderegg, R-Lehi and Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley, sponsors legislation that would rule out such an exception to the privacy legislation for voters that was passed two years ago. They are supported by the presidents of both the Republican and Democratic parties, who say that the privacy option has created black holes in their parties. Almost 14% of registered voters have chosen to keep their information private. The parties do not know who these people are or that they have registered with a party.

This can cause problems if those people show up for a party caucus and cannot be found on the reels, say party leaders. This also makes it difficult for parties to inform people about issues, leading to an ignorant voter.

The first argument may have some validity, but the second argument is farcical in the information age. Parties have ample opportunities to make their platforms known or to communicate information. If voters choose to protect their privacy, this is probably for other reasons that deserve respect.

Maybe they want to be free of constant phone calls about problems or looking for donations. This is the age of big data in politics. With sufficient voter information, candidates and parties can direct flyers, direct mail, robocalls, and social media messages to individuals, creating a kind of echo chamber designed to generate passions and secure votes.

The Utah parties may not be guilty of all these things, but the perception that this can happen can affect some voters.

Privacy can also have a more noble side that is relevant to the power of a democracy. If enough voters choose to keep their information private, candidates should resort to messages with a wider appeal in the hope of reaching a wider audience. Such campaigns would lead to better governance, because both candidates and voters would be forced to broaden their opinion. On the other hand, targeted campaigns are meant to tell specific voters exactly what they want to hear. No one is forced to investigate a bias or consider another point of view.

At a mid-term meeting of the legislative committee last summer, a legislator suggested that most voters probably think that their registration information is already private. After all, voting is considered sacred, with each voter entering the booth or the voting room, only with his or her conscience.

The truth is very different. Traditionally, registration information is public. In the days before big data, it was difficult to exploit this in a meaningful way, other than looking up information per voter at the same time. Few people complained. These days, however, only the date of birth of a person can be exploited for good or bad reasons.

Another factor complicates matters. Lawmakers passed a law last year that allows candidates to keep their home address private. So it seems hardly fair to give voters the same privilege.

Lawmakers may regret having decided to allow voters to protect their private information. But for about 14% who have chosen to take advantage of that promise, it would be wrong to renounce for political purposes now.