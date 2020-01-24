In our opinion: is Utah ready for 3.0 tax reform?

And so, the time has come for Utah’s tax reform, version 3.

We hope that this time lawmakers and the governor will find ways to resolve the growing fiscal imbalance in the state that will not disproportionately harm low-income Utahns, and we hope they will be more transparent when they will work out this solution.

The first version of the tax reform died in the last days of the last legislative session, when a draft law drafted in camera and presented two weeks before the closing hammer met with sudden and intense opposition from professional groups who were about to be taxed for the first time.

The second version died Thursday morning after organizers of a petition to overturn a reform bill passed in a December special session collected what appeared to be more than enough signatures to implement a repeal on the ballot in November.

Governor Gary Herbert, Speaker of the Senate Stuart Adams and Speaker of the House Brad Wilson issued a joint statement Thursday, two days after the signatures were delivered to the office of the Lieutenant Governor, announcing that they would introduce a bill on Monday to repeal the reform law they adopted in December.

It is the right decision, and they deserve applause for reacting so quickly to what was a strong expression of Utahns’ collective will.

The decision is also practical. The way the Utah Referendum Law is drafted, the Governor cannot suspend the new law until the Lieutenant Governor decides whether the petitions contain enough valid signatures. The law also gives people 45 days to withdraw their names from these petitions, which adds to the uncertainty. The alternative to repealing the tax reform would have been to allow it to become law, potentially for only a short time.

Since the law contains tax cuts in some areas, tax increases in others, tax credits and one-time checks for many qualified people, let the law apply for a short time would have created a mess.

But now lawmakers are once again faced with the difficult task of correcting the state imbalance, in which income taxes, all of which are intended for education, are rising much faster than sales taxes , which fund all other government services and programs.

Their initial plan to widely tax services should remain on the table. The same is true of the idea of ​​allowing voters to decide whether or not to remove the education portion of income tax. The measure to add sales taxes to gasoline, part of the law passed in December, should also be considered.

The three would anger certain ridings. But the reality is that effective solutions cannot be found without creating friction in one area or another of the economy.

One thing that should be removed from the table, however, is the idea of ​​increasing the state sales tax on groceries. This element, more than any other, seemed to rally Utahns to the opposition. It was rightly seen as hurting those least able to pay.

With an open and transparent process, perhaps other, more innovative solutions will also emerge.

By essentially forcing the repeal of the second version of the tax reform, Utahns has shown that democracy and civic participation work. It deserves to be celebrated. Now they have to show that it can also work to find solutions.