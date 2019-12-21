In our opinion: How to reach an agreement in Congress: spend money

Loading...

How do you finally get both parties to agree on a federal budget bill? That is easy. Just give everyone everything they want.

He probably wouldn't use that as a spending strategy for Christmas, no matter how happy he is for his household members. But members of Congress simply did it for … well … among them.

When special interests get what they want, they support the politicians who gave them to them. And when favorite projects are approved, politicians can boast before their constituents, which often translates into votes.

But when the economy goes south, the average Americans will be the ones who will hold the stock market.

Never mind that now, however. The economy is roaring. No one wants to be a Debbie Downer. Nobody wants to point out that the national debt of $ 23 billion is growing rapidly behind the scenes.

As our editorials frequently criticize legislators for not compromising important legislation, we are sensitive to accusations of hypocrisy when it comes to criticizing the bills that the House and Senate sent to the president last week, projects that prevent the government shut down immediately before Christmas or metaphorically kick the can down the road once again.

This was, after all, a show of bipartisanship. The Chamber approved the package, 280-138. The Senate did it for a more emphatic 81-11. And they did this in the midst of a highly divisive impeachment process.

But let's be realistic. This agreement is similar to a husband and wife agreeing to solve their home debt problems by acquiring another credit card.

Once upon a time, 2011, to be exact, Republicans insisted on austerity, believing that the debt out of control was bad for the nation. They had enough support for Barack Obama to sign the Budget Control Act, which established cost controls in exchange for an increase in the debt ceiling.

Today, the people of Washington would be wise to go to higher ground before an avalanche of new expenses.

To be specific, this package appropriates $ 1.4 billion between now and September 2020, which represents a 16% increase since Donald Trump was elected. Everyone gets something. Specifically, the president obtains $ 1.375 billion for the construction of a border wall, along with a greater room for maneuver to spend that money. Republicans also get a $ 22 billion increase in military expenses.

On the other hand, Democrats get a salary increase for federal workers, funds for research on armed violence and an increase in the minimum smoking age of 18 to 21 years.

Both parties obtain extensions in tax exemptions for various special interests.

The chairman of the Senate Assignment Committee, Richard Shelby, a Republican from Alabama, did not show a hint of irony when he said: "In general, these bills are adapted to countless priorities of the members on both sides of the hall."

In fact, they do. And with the package of a total of 2,300 pages, it qualifies as something that Congress had to approve to really know what it contains.

Despite the current dizzying atmosphere, economies still travel in cycles. The good times will not last forever, just as an expanding national debt cannot be sustainable to infinity.

When the day of the final judgment comes, bipartisan agreements like these will look like they really are: good for politicians (at least in the short term), but bad for the American people.