The accusatory hearings in the House and the subsequent Senate trial were so partisan, so full of clear overtones of the election year and accusations about motives on the other hand, that Americans could be excused for forgetting what it was all about.

So we remind you, this was about the President of the United States who refused Congress-approved assistance to Ukraine as an incentive for the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rival, as well as what President Donald Trump thought the role of Ukraine was influencing the 2016 elections.

That this happened has been confirmed by testimonials, e-mails and documents, which paint a picture of White House officials trying to warn the president of his actions. The president does not deny having withheld the help, and gives various reasons for this and denies misconduct.

After a whistleblower had asked questions about withholding the aid, Trump actually released the money.

Has this reached a level that is worth overthrowing the 2016 elections and removing Trump? We prefer a third way between the political death penalty of expulsion and the potentially dangerous and tolerant message sent by acquittal.

The president must be censored. He must be made to understand that presidents cannot use the power of their office and the prestige of the United States to shamelessly force foreign nations to help their political careers. Acquittal cannot be used as a means to encourage chief executives to engage in more questionable behavior.

Priority is given to this. The senate censored President Andrew Jackson in 1834. It would send a clear message to the president and to a world that wonders about America’s strength and determination.

Regardless of what happens next, Americans need to be clear about one thing. The system worked. If winners were to emerge from these accusation proceedings, they were the founding fathers of the nation.

The men who wrote the constitution were not naive. They understood politics and the tendency to bias to rise above patriotism. That is why they set such a high bar for the removal and removal of a president.

While members of the House must weigh the political consequences of passing articles of deposition, the Senate must reach a two-thirds majority to remove a president. That kind of overwhelming majority requires a dual effort that goes beyond party politics. It should naturally represent the will of the American people. It cannot be done solely because of disagreements over policy decisions, nor for misconduct that does not lead to a clear threat to the nation.

Despite three such processes now in the history of the nation, that bar has never been reached. When it turned out that it could happen in 1974, President Richard Nixon resigned before the Senate trial could begin.

The accusation procedures also reveal a lot about the current state of politics and about the American people. The nation is deeply divided politically, and in ways that often defy rational thinking. The Democratically-controlled House did not allow Republicans to set up much of the president’s defense during House hearings. And the Republican-controlled Senate refused to allow witness statements, despite what may have been revealed by people like the former White House security adviser, John Bolton.

The political circus was perfectly encapsulated by a State of the Union speech in which republicans cheered and sang, while Democrats groaned and the president of the house dramatically tore Trump’s speech to pieces in full view of television cameras.

Despite all this, Americans have to give birth. Partnership is not new to the nation, even if the current passionate version has not been seen since the 19th century. The republic will survive. It will in fact continue to flourish. The wisdom of the founders has been reaffirmed.