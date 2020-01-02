In our opinion: Do you think that setting resolutions is useless? History says think again

Loading...

We were supposed to be traveling in giant pneumatic tubes.

In 1957, a Honeywell engineer said that, in the 21st century, roads would be replaced by a network of pipes that would require little energy to shoot people from one place to another, using vehicles traveling in well-defined pockets, making it impossible Collisions .

A description of this prediction made by Popular Mechanics said the engineer also believed that people would travel in "hovercraft" that travel over land and water on an air mattress. Think about that the next time you're stuck in traffic.

Many times, the human imagination runs faster or in more fantastic ways than reality. But without that imagination, we wouldn't have the many things that make today's life magical compared to life in 1957: things like "smart" computers in our pockets that can access the world's knowledge store, or drones that Soon they can deliver goods to our homes when we demand it. We would not fly through the air at hundreds of miles per hour or live free from the threat of diseases that once lurked in every corner.

The New Year season is a time to imagine, dream and predict. No matter how bad people can perceive the previous year, they write resolutions and plan a better future. This is not a sign of incurable stupidity. It is a noble and redeeming human trait that collectively sets the path for human achievement.

And worth it. One could look back over the past century and see the Great Depression, World War II and the Cold War, and the struggles against racism and corruption in the high places. But a special kind of deliberate blindness would be necessary to look back and not see how everyday life, in almost all measurable ways, has improved.

We can make the fashions of the 1920s, the Charleston or the audacious pioneers of aviation like Charles Lindbergh rhapsodize, but today's people would be irritated by the perceived difficulty of having to live life as it was experienced daily a century ago .

And yet, many people today have an innate faith that the world will improve in such a way that within a century, people find it terribly difficult to return to life as it was in 2020. Only the details of why it will be so uncertain It is up to the current generation to establish the bases for them.

In the early 1920s, a Deseret News editorial reflected this optimism. “There is concern in some sectors, and even discontent; but there are no fears about the future, neither industrially nor politically, "he said." The same blood that founded the republic will succeed. "

We encourage all Americans to take advantage of that optimism again, no matter what is happening in Washington or anywhere else in modern life.

The general public tends to miss what is really happening to change the world. In late 1903, few newspapers noticed that the Wright brothers had just solved the mystery of the flight heavier than air. In the mid-1970s, the world ignored what Bill Gates and Paul Allen were doing with computers in a small garage, or what Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak were doing in their own garage many miles away.

Each of these ended up changing the world forever. In the same way, each of us, through our daily actions, determines how the future will be. That may not bring us closer to traveling through pneumatic tubes, but it provides many reasons for optimism.