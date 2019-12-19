In our opinion: Do Americans deserve the government they have now?

Loading...

By observing the procedures of political judgment, with politicians from both sides apparently more interested in political points than in the good of the country, Americans may have been reflecting on a legitimate question lately.

They may have thought again while watching old videos of today's politicians exchanging places with their political opponents 21 years ago, and reflecting their words today, when a Democratic president was subject to a political trial.

It is this: in a nation governed by a representative democracy, is this the government they deserve?

The answer to that is mixed.

It is "no" when considering what really concerns the average Americans. Not only are we referring to his interest in the political trial process, which a recent Hill-HarrisX survey found waning. As of two weeks ago, 62% of Americans expressed interest, compared with 70% a month ago.

No, we refer to what is a priority for many American families.

For five years, Deseret News and the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University have joined forces with YouGov to conduct the American Family Survey, which indicates what really worries Americans.

These surveys make it clear that families and relationships remain at the heart of the nation. Nearly half of the nation's adults are married, and the vast majority this year said their families and marriages are as strong or stronger than two years ago.

When asked to identify and order which issues are most important to families, the majority, 72%, identified problems that have to do with family structure and stability, including the number of children raised in single-family homes. The second most worrying item, with 61%, was some kind of economic problem, be it the cost of living, high demands for work, lack of good jobs or the need for government programs to support families.

The third most popular option was culture, including concerns about the decline in faith and church attendance.

It may be a euphemism to say that Congress seems to be out of step with those concerns. The high level of concern about economic problems denies a national economy that has produced record growth and low unemployment. However, it is not inconsistent with the nation's growing national debt, which now exceeds $ 23 billion and an annual federal deficit that now exceeds $ 1 billion.

Against that perspective, arguments about the minutiae of political trial procedures seem as relevant as fighting for a bag of pretzels from the airline's snack cart while oxygen masks fall from above.

And yet, Americans certainly deserve the government they get when civic engagement levels are taken into account. If 62% of Americans are still interested in the political trial process, it is interesting that only 55.7% of the voting-age population has bothered to cast their vote in the 2016 presidential elections. That figure is quite consistent. with the presidential elections dating back almost 50 years.

In other words, it means that almost 45% of adults eligible to vote were happy to let someone else make important decisions about self-government.

This is critical, because the truth rarely stated about the current political trial procedures is that it is about the 2020 elections. Given the partisan nature of everything, the challenge seemed an inevitable conclusion in the House, just as the exoneration seems true. in the Senate.

But everything rests on the most important and powerful element of government in the United States: the people. This is how the founders designed the system and, no matter how cynical people may be, it is still true.

As Abraham Lincoln once said, perhaps indirectly, “Elections belong to the people. It is your decision. If they decide to turn their backs on the fire and burn their backs, then they will just have to sit on their blisters. ”

Perhaps this has never been more true. The cure for apathy begins in every home and in every heart. Civic engagement is the only way to force a realignment of Washington with the problems that matter most to the American people.