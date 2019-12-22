In our opinion: Christmas lights bring hope to a dark world

Loading...

In the darkest days of the year, candlelight is a powerful and powerful symbol of hope and good things to come. Light and darkness cannot exist in the same place at the same time, which makes the moment when the light passes through the darkness both touching and impressive. Each light in a dark place can dispel despair, illuminate hope and provide the necessary perspective of things as they really are.

The tradition of colored electric lights on Christmas trees was a creation of Edward Hibberd Johnson. It started in a tree in his office and finally extended to his home and then to trees and houses across the country.

Johnson was the faithful and faithful friend and partner of Thomas Edison for many years. He was the man who would market and transfer Edison's many inventions to business and, ultimately, to cash. Two years after Edison patented the light bulb, Johnson connected 80 red, white and blue light bulbs by hand and placed them on the Christmas tree in the window of Edison's shop. The multicolored lights were an instant success and the rest, of course, is history.

Today, more than 150 million sets of lights are sold in the United States every year. The lights of all colors illuminate the trees, run along railings and illuminate the outline of the houses.

Beyond sounding in the season, Christmas lights contain lessons of hope. President George H.W. Bush called the people of America to become, so to speak, "a thousand points of light."

Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush, once shared an illuminating note from her grandfather on social media. He said: “I have followed life itself for many years and with varying degrees of happiness. Part of my happiness still comes from trying to be in my way a true "point of light."

A phrase that began as a campaign slogan about civil society, charity and service had become a lifelong mission to make a difference.

The letter concluded: “I think he was right when I said that, as President, there can be no definition of a successful life that does not include service to others. So I do that now and I gain happiness. ”

The former president's light had been transferred to another generation when Hager concluded his publication by saying: “(A) a point of light was a vision about serving others, one that illuminated our country, one that I hope our country has not lost . "

Countless people of all faiths, colors and cultures shine as lights of service every day. Christmas lights shine in Utah, outside on city streets, in houses and in trees, but they are more enlightening in the countless acts of service that are continuously taking place in this community.

While the Christian world celebrates a sacred holiday this week, the Christmas lights will radiate warmth, love and a greater inclination towards goodness for all.

We recognize that the reason for the season is to celebrate the birth of the One who is the Light of the world, including Jesus Christ. He is the light that shines in the darkness and brings hope and healing to all.

In our often dark and divisive world, we expect each citizen to shine their unique light so that they can make a difference for another person. The points of multicolored lights, the Christmas lights that are good works of good people everywhere, are the lights that will dispel the darkness and illuminate the road to the most hopeful days.