In our opinion: Caucus disaster puts Iowa in critical condition

It was supposed to be the critical night for democratic presidential hopeful. It left Iowa in critical condition instead.

Now, in the wake of a presidential caucus in chaos, the nation is right to question the security and validity of upcoming primary elections. It is also good to question the process itself.

The system is fraught with worry. The early voting states – Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina – have examined this campaign season, as they have in recent years, because they played a major role in the road to presidency. Candidates compete for a total of 41 participants in Iowa – only 1% of the total pool of participants – and the prices of New Hampshire even less. Yet the winner of these two states has had a profound momentum for decades.

Others emphasize the poor national representation of the first few states. For a party that values ​​diversity and derives much of its activities from younger voters, the democratic caucus goers in Iowa are generally more rural and homogeneous.

All this made Monday’s quality control issues even less tasty. Changes to the way the Democratic Party counted votes in combination with the fatal introduction of a reporting smartphone app that would cause headaches for all involved. The number of officials received was not consistent and a large part of the evening was spent on checking and double checking votes. From Tuesday evening only 62% of the results were released.

Candidates also remained frustrated and out of balance. Each of the front runners in turn declared a sort of unofficial victory, adding more confusion to the situation when they now turn to New Hampshire.

A representative democracy exists on the foundations of credible institutions. At the moment, that confidence can decrease. According to an NPR / PBS survey in January, 41% of Americans believe that the US “is not very prepared or not prepared at all to keep the November elections safe.”

Two changes would help reverse that perception.

First, the nation needs to take more steps to secure elections against external threats. In theory, digital technology should make elections faster, easier and more secure. In practice it was a mixed bag. There is clear evidence that foreign governments have attempted to manipulate the 2016 elections. Those attacks continued in large numbers during the midterms of 2018.

Utah experimented with voting over the internet during its republican caucus 2016. The result was disastrous. Reports provide certainty that Iowa’s technological problems have not affected the outcome or the work of a hacker, but they still undermined voter confidence.

States and parties should not hurry to use untested technology when a safer, analogous process can. As a New York Times columnist wisely argued Tuesday, “the debacle proved that a 21st century election requires 19th-century technology.”

Secondly, the country must abandon the primary schedule with fixed states. There are valid arguments for avoiding a national primary, but why not allow states to rotate through the voting order?

Iowa is the first since the 1970s for few reasons other than the nomination process is complicated and it took more time to get through. But, as a political columnist from the Des Moines Register once said, “The really important thing to remember about Iowa is not that it is the first because it is important. Iowa is important because it is the first.” moving the country for four years would infuse an otherwise predictable process with vitality and validation.

Above all, Americans must be able to trust that their vote will be heard reasonably in secure elections. The more they lose faith in the process, the less they will involve – an outcome that would undermine democracy itself.