In our opinion: awkward solutions for a cashless society

At first glance, the new New York City regulation that restaurants and stores must accept cash as an optional form of payment or stiff fines, seems ridiculous. We doubt that many people who can afford a fancy restaurant, for example, do not have a credit card.

But the truth is New York and a few other cities with similar laws have tackled a problem that the nation must face because it is quickly moving towards a cashless poor society.

Those cities may have faced this in an awkward way, but for the poor and the elderly there is much more awkwardness in how the digital economy is developing.

Do you want a ride with Uber or Lyft? You need an app for that. Do you want to fill your car after many hours at many gas stations? You need a card. Much smaller services – piano lessons, lawn maintenance, etc. – are handled by apps such as Venmo or Paypal. The list continues.

Low-income people who, for whatever reason, are refused bank accounts and credit, and elderly people who simply cannot understand how the world has changed, often see themselves on the outside.

The Deseret News tackled this issue last year in a report that said that only about a third of US transactions today are made in cash and that the figure for 21 and 30 year olds is 21%.

Now a new report from Brookings Institution colleague Aaron Kline outlines how this new gap, not the so-called digital gap that worried people about 20 years ago, is the greatest risk in the new economy.

Kline argues that the current economy has become a ‘reverse Robin Hood’. If today’s payment system was a ladder, people at the bottom quietly send their money to the people at the top. This happens because, although each customer can be charged the same price for an item, only those who are eligible for certain cards can receive money-back rewards. The ones at the bottom tend to pay the most red money costs, while the ones at the top receive a free debit card.

Meanwhile, many goods and services fall into a cash-free category, which means that they can only be purchased with tickets.

For the most part, markets voluntarily leave cash behind, free of government policy or incentives. The reasons for this are plentiful. Cash is often the lingua franca of criminals, who use it because it cannot be traced. Cash is also a carrier of diseases. It can be stolen or forged. The digital economy involves risks associated with identity theft, but its transactions are also usually much more transparent than cash, making them less attractive to criminals.

Some private sector companies have begun to address the problem of universal access to a cashless economy with limited success. Kline states that the government can play a role.

“Especially for lower-income consumers (important, not only for non-banks, but also for banks), in order to really benefit from the digital economy, cheap and reliable digital payments are a necessity,” he writes. This is a significant and growing problem. This may require government policies that provide resources and impose stricter rules for different options and availability for Americans of all financial levels. “

That cannot be achieved through city regulations that impose general obligations on companies to accept cash. Solutions require much more attention and innovation.

And yet solutions are important. In the emerging world without money, low-income people should not be banned to a place where they have little chance of escaping.