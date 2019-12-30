In our opinion: American life is really better than you think

Loading...

If you have not yet faced the headlines that declare in 2019 a fire in a garbage container, a pile of garbage or a similarly overloaded work noun, keep your eyes wide open; They will find you sooner rather than later. And when they do, don't buy them.

Every year it has its ups and downs, of course, and not every day the fights in Washington turn into a solemn vote of political judgment. The country was far from being the best this year, but Washington headlines do not explain the full story. You have to look beyond the ring road to perceive the experience of the average American.

It is quite good as a result. While a small 28% of American adults believe that the country is on the right track, according to an Ipsos survey published earlier this month, at least 67% are satisfied with the direction of their communities, and 87% He says his personal lives are good. In the correct way.

Civil society could hardly receive more complete support. Washington's actions and pranks, although necessary, often do not resonate in the soul of the American people. The Capitol is not the place where neighbors and friends, brothers and sisters sit for dinner, watch a high school football game or weed a widow's yard. It is where the government meets to find ways to make American ideals work for the average citizen. Only most Americans want the work to be done closer to home.

According to a Cato Institute survey earlier this year, almost three-fourths of respondents say that "even if the government" spent what was necessary "to eliminate poverty … it does not" know enough "about how to achieve it.

In addition, according to a survey by Axios Harris, Americans believe that the United States government is "the least respected and reliable company in the United States."

Washington, in other words, is not a great role model. Why not let civil society ease the burden?

An army of churches, clubs, recreation centers, schools, PTA boards and private charities already do much of what many wish Washington could do, except that they do it more efficiently and with respect to individual circumstances.

But the more society looks at the government, the less power civil institutions have. As the Washington bureaucracy has spread over the past century, neighbors have become less neighbors, membership rates have declined among organizations ranging from fraternities to churches and sports, and mutual trust has plummeted. Proving causation here is impossible, but the trend is revealing.

However, some signs are positive. Charitable donations have increased, and innovative public-private partnerships are prepared to reform aspects of the welfare system. Social impact investment, where the government adopts a program only after its effectiveness has been proven, is growing in popularity. If the programs fail, it is private investors, not taxpayers, who are hit.

As the country approaches the new year, it should take advantage of these positive movements and be a bit more demanding as to how it perceives the state of the union. In the most important areas, in families and communities, the positive aspects still outweigh the negative ones.