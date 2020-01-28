In memory of Count Bernhardt, the king of cocktails on rue Bourbon

The last time I saw Earl Bernhardt, he was sitting in an upscale handcrafted cocktail bar half a block from Bourbon Street in New Orleans with his business partner, Pam Fortner. They sipped drinks, looked around and took everything, like tourists from Omaha. It was their first time here, they told me. They wanted to check and see what the new neighbors were doing.

It was almost two years ago. Bernhardt died last December at the age of 80. He left a woman, three daughters, his business partner and five bars on Bourbon Street. He also left behind a period of almost four decades, a period that one could reasonably call the Bernhardt era. of Bourbon St. This is a time marked by extravagant, almost caricatured cocktails, a beach bar atmosphere and incessant music inspired by Jimmy-Buffet. Not to mention an attention to detail that was second to none. Earl Bernhardt was the opposite of an absent bar owner.

It is common to hear Bourbon St. described as a “drinker’s Disneyland”. But that’s just not true – every square foot of Disneyland has been scrupulously designed and engineered with a business goal in mind. Rue Bourbon has occurred naturally, without a plan, over the centuries. It is, said Bernhardt to Richard Campanella, author of Bourbon Street: A History, “the largest disorganized street in the whole country.”

Under the neon signs and “Huge Ass Beer” and the sidewalk evoking gastrointestinal disorders, Bourbon St. is a phenomenon of non-planning. “The dizzying and deafening artifact that we see today originates organically, without inventor, vision or legislative act,” wrote Campanella. “There is no Bourbon Street logo, no head office, no board of directors, no reception center, no brochure, not even a website. The nightlife that made the street famous – after two hundred years of total normality – was created spontaneously by a cast of local characters, who, in an uncoordinated attempt to earn a living individually, succeeded collectively. ”

Among the most prominent of these figures was Count Bernhardt.

Bernhardt grew up in Mississippi and began his career as a radio reporter for United Press International, covering the civil rights movement. (It lasted until a hostile crowd turned his car over and set it on fire while he was there. “That’s when I found (a) a pay phone and I called United Press Jackson and say, “This is Earl Bernhardt. I stopped.” “

He bought a share of a radio station in his hometown of Hattiesburg, and worked as a DJ, filming country and western. After a quarter of a century on the radio, Bernhardt began looking for an exit in the early 1980s when deregulation rocked the industry.

It was then that a friend suggested that they apply for a concession stand at the next 1984 world fair in New Orleans. They did, were accepted, and built an octagonal beach hut-style building under the monorail station. It was called Tropical Paradise, and had eight beverage stations with a commercial blender, each run by a bartender (whom they called “spinners”) who made drinks based on alcohol, ice cream, and fresh fruit. .

“People queued in time at 100 degrees up to an hour to get on the monorail,” said Bernhardt in an oral history compiled in 2015 by Rien Fertel for the Southern Foodways Alliance (SFA). “When they went down … they went out right next to a frozen drinks concession and it was like an integrated success.”

When the fair closed, Bernhardt took his profits and invested in a place a few steps from rue Bourbon. He brought one of his spinners, a woman from Nashville named Pam Fortner, with whom he became a partner. Their new place opened in December 1984. It was called the tropical island.

But it was not the entrance to a monorail, and it was not an integrated success. Business was irregular and the bar room was often more empty than full. Shortly after they opened, Bernhardt asked a voodoo practitioner called The Chicken Man to come in and set up their bar to improve their fortune. He painted small crosses with chicken blood on the walls and hid a talismanic bag in the rafters.

And shortly after, Bernhardt and Fortner made a chance discovery.

They were at a Mardi Gras supply store to pick up eight-inch backscratchers, which were used as novelty shakers in a drink called The Tropical Itch. And Fortner noticed a trash can of tiny hand grenades while walking. “Oh, wow, we have to make a drink to go with that,” she said.

Bernhardt and Fortner were looking for a drink that could compete with Bourbon St’s T-rex cocktail: The Hurricane, sold by the tanker at Pat O’Brien bar, one block away. So they began to concoct. “We decided that we wanted it to have a melon flavor,” Bernhardt told a reporter, “and we wanted it to be strong.”

At the end of the 1980s, rue Bourbon was at the end of a major change of character. Since the First World War, the street has been home to discos and bars of varying degrees of class. Most clubs focused on themselves: you bought a ticket, checked your coat and enjoyed drinks and a show.

But from the end of the 1960s, rue Bourbon turned around; the show was now taking place on the street. (There were many reasons for this: the city passed laws requiring doors to be opened to allow police to monitor drug trafficking and the sale of cats; go-cup orders were passed that legalized use alcohol on the street; and hippies and other bodybuilders arrived, who disdained nightclubs as places to hang out and preferred to hang on the street.)

With the imbibition going from the club to the sidewalk, Bernhardt and Fortner saw an opportunity to advertise each drink on foot. They developed another concoction called Shark Attack. They had seen a local bar serving a glass of that name, which included a small plastic shark as a garnish. “My God, we can improve this and make it a dramatic thing,” said Bernhardt. “And we did it.”

The Shark Attack became a bar theater and was served amid bells, flashing lights and Jaws-themed music. Each time an order was placed, a bartender hissed and yelled at everyone to get out of the water, then plunged a hollow plastic shark filled with grenadine into a blue Collins-type drink. The blood has risen to the surface. Everyone applauded, more importantly, everyone walking down the street carrying a cup with an eight inch shark tail sticking out of it became an unpaid billboard for Tropical Isle.

The same goes for the hand grenade, which was ultimately served in luminescent plastic pomegranate glasses not to be missed. Bernhardt was also clever enough to market it so that no one else could sell it under that name. He offered a bonus of $ 250 to those alive who reported that hand grenades had been sold elsewhere in the country, and claimed to have sent “hundreds” of letters of cessation and forbearance to offenders and checks for 250 $ to informants. “In fact, we are currently in legal action with a company that attempted to take off on the pomegranate name and they called it” gurrnade “,” he told SFA in 2015.

Bernhardt and Fortner lost their lease on the first tropical island years ago, but then had the means to settle directly on Bourbon Street, opposite their starting point. They finally opened two other tropical islands, as well as two other high volume bars on Bourbon Street.

And that provided a platform for another intuitive Bernhardt sparkle: becoming the sponsor of Trop-Rock.

In the 1980s, Jimmy Buffett’s beach walks filled the air. The singer became associated with Key West, but he started his career on Bourbon Street and there was lingering tenderness. Bernhardt had auditioned groups when the one led by Al Miller arrived. Miller knew all the songs from Buffett’s canon, as well as many other tunes with an evening sensitivity on the beach. Bernhardt signed Al Miller and his group Late as Usual for a regular concert.

“I think he recognized that people were coming to New Orleans to escape, and the tropical theme is the ultimate escape,” says Jerry Diaz, who founded one of the original Parrothead clubs in Houston and over the years has been a frequent visitor to Bernhardt’s bars.

With encouragement from Bernhardt, Diaz launched Pardi Gras in 1992, originally as a rally for the Buffett tribe, with parades and concerts on Bourbon Street. described as “like Jimmy Buffet and rap and reggae and the kind of country mixed all together.”

Diaz attributes to Bernhardt the lighting of a fire in the genre by constantly promoting it in his clubs. “He started rock music too much if you ask me,” says Diaz. “It wouldn’t have happened without him.”

Historian Richard Campanella also attributes to Bernhardt the popularization of the seaside town atmosphere on Bourbon Street – despite the fact that no one, except the most hygienic, would consider going there barefoot. “In the process, the duo reconstructed the dominant thematic motif of rue Bourbon, from one of the nightly jazziness to seaside news and to the escape of the Caribbean,” wrote Campanella.

“Rue Bourbon is a kind of evolution,” Bernhardt told Campanella. “It never stays the same. Sometimes you have too many T-shirt stores, the next thing you know is that you have too many Daiquiri stores; now we have too many strip clubs. ”

Shortly before his death, Bernhardt and Fortner reformatted the funky pirate, their blues bar on the beach, in Bourbon Street Honky Tonk, the first honky-tonk bar on the street, offering a Broad Street atmosphere in Nashville, but always with hand grenades.

If Bourbon St. starts to walk away from the beach and head to the dance hall, in pursuit of the success of Broad St., it somehow seems fitting that the beginning of the end of the Earl Bernhardt era on Bourbon St. was started by Count Bernhardt himself.

.