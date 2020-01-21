In Memoriam: Stars We Lost In 2019

To celebrate the legacies and memories of those who have left us, we look back on the achievements of the talented and influential people who have entertained, inspired and united us. From novelists and cherished artists to actors and former American presidents, we say goodbye to the remarkable individuals, some of whom you may have already forgotten, who shaped the world as we know it.

Although their lives have ended, their minds live on in all of us. Their speeches will continue to sound for a long time, the public will enjoy their works, even as mediums change, and future generations will benefit from the life-changing technologies they innovated. It is never easy to say goodbye, especially when a tragedy strikes, but we are all the more fortunate to have experienced the contributions these remarkable individuals have made to the world. Take a look back at just a few of the names we have recently said goodbye to and celebrate once again in celebrating their lives and legacies.

Peter Fonda

Actor, director and screenwriter Peter Fonda died at the age of 79 on 16 August 2019 of respiratory failure due to lung cancer. He became a counterculture icon after his breakthrough in the classic ‘Easy Rider’ from 1969. Fonda received an Academy Award nomination for the film’s scenario. He received another Oscar nomination for his performance in the 1997 “Ulee’s Gold” movie. He was born into a Hollywood family and was the son of Henry Fonda and the brother of Jane Fonda.

2

Gloria Vanderbilt

Socialite Gloria Vanderbilt, best known for making designer jeans popular, died on 17 June 2019 at the age of 95. She was recently diagnosed with advanced stomach cancer. In 1976, Vanderbilt became a pioneer in the denim industry with the launch of what is often credited as the first designer jeans collection. She had four children, including CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

3

Eddie Money

Edward Joseph Mahoney died on September 13, 2019 at the age of 70 after he announced that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer. Money was best known for its popular rock and roll songs, including ‘Take Me Home Tonight’ and ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’.

4

Robert Forster

Actor Robert Wallace Forster Jr. died on October 11, 2019 at the age of 78 due to brain cancer. Forster was best known for his roles in “Medium Cool”, “The Delta Force” and “Jackie Brown” for which he was nominated in 1998 for the Academy Award for best supporting role. Forster recently starred in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad” Film “released on Netflix on the same day of his death.

5

Luke Perry

Actor Luke Perry died after a stroke at the age of 52 on March 4, 2019. He was best known as “Beverly Hills, 90210” heartthrob Dylan McKay. More recently, he played Fred Andrew, Archie’s father, on “Riverdale.” Although he worked primarily on television, he also appeared in films, including “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “The Fifth Element.” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” his last film, was released on July 26, 2019.

6

John Singleton

“Boyz n the Hood” writer and director John Singleton died on April 29, 2019 after a clear stroke. At the age of 24, Singleton was nominated for the Academy Award for best director for “Boyz n the Hood”, becoming the first African American and the youngest person ever to be nominated for that prize.

7

Caroll Spinney

Caroll Spinney, known for his work in Sesame Street as a puppeteer for Big Bird and Oscar de Grouch, died at the age of 85 on December 8, 2019. After learning millions about kindness, compassion and friendship, this American legend is on his way to where the air is sweet.

8

Nipsey Hussle

Hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Ermias Davidson Asghedom, better known as Nipsey Hussle, was shot in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019, for his popular store, Marathon Clothing. After his death, monuments quickly emerged in Los Angeles. outpouring condolences flooded social media from notable people such as Barack Obama, Rihanna, Drake and Chance the Rapper. Hussle was honored with a 25-mile funeral procession through South Los Angeles, video music distributions and numerous special performances, including one by YG at the 2019 Coachella Valley music festival. Nipsey Hussle was 33.

9

Tim Conway

Actor, writer, comedian and all-round TV star, Tim Conway died on May 14, 2019 at the age of 85. Winner of four Emmies for his work on “The Carol Burnett Show” and two more for his roles in comedy TV shows, Conway had incredible ad-lib skills, making his fellow stars often out of character in laughter. Known for his roles in “McHale’s Navy”, “Dorf” and his own TV series, Conway appeared in more than 20 TV shows during his 60-year career.

10

Peter Mayhew

“Star Wars” aluminum Peter Mayhew, famous for portraying everyone’s favorite Wookiee from a very far away, Chewbacca, died on 30 May 2019 at the age of 74.

11

Valerie Harper

Actress Valerie Harper died on August 30, 2019 at the age of 80 after fighting lung and brain cancer. Originally a stage actress, she became a household name as Rhoda Morgenstern on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Rhoda”. The audience rooted for Rhoda when she transformed from a stupid sidekick into a stylish leading lady. She won four Emmies for the role. Harper returned to Broadway later in her career and received a Tony nomination for the play “Looped.”

12

Carol Channing

Actress Carol Channing died on January 15, 2019 at the age of 97. The Tony winner got her big breakthrough as Lorelei Lee in Broadway’s “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”, but it was “Hello, Dolly!” That made her a stage icon. After the creation of the role of Dolly Levi, she started performing the show more than 5000 times in various revivals and tours. She won a Golden Globe for her performance in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and played in many TV shows, from “The Love Boat” to “The Muppet Show”.

13

Bob Einstein

“Curb your Enthusiasm” actor Bob Einstein died on January 2, 2019 at the age of 76. An accomplished comic writer and producer, he is best known for his work on “Arrested Development”, “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour”, and for his role as a stuntman Super Dave Osborne.

14

John Witherspoon

Famous actor and comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon died on October 29, 2019 at the age of 77. Witherspoon’s comic talents were only overshadowed by the breadth of his oeuvre, appearing in dozens of films and TV shows over the course of his 56-year career, including the “Friday” series, “The Wayans Bros.” “The Tracy Morgan Show,” “Barnaby Jones,” “The Boondocks,” “Black Jesus,” “Hollywood Shuffle,” “Boomerang,” “The Five Heartbeats,” and “Vampire in Brooklyn.”

15

Ron Liebman

Actor Ron Leibman, known for his Tony Award winning role as Roy Cohn in “Angel’s in America”, Primetime Emmy Award winning role as Martin “Kaz” Kazinsky in the drama series “Kaz”, and sitcom role as the father of Rachel Green in “Friends ‘, died on December 6, 2019 at the age of 82.

16

Juice WRLD

Topper rapper Jarad Anthony Higgins, better known as Juice WRLD, died on December 8, 2019. Higgin’s album Death Race for Love peaked at number one on Billboard 200 in March 2019, with his single Bandit number ten on Billboard Hot 100 later that year . Higgins has had an attack and cardiac arrest in a private hangar at Midway airport in Chicago. He was 21 years old.

17

Shelley Morrison

“Will & Grace” star Shelley Morrison died on December 1 at the age of 83. Morrison enjoyed a 50-year career in film and television, but was best known for her role as Karen Walker’s (Megan Mullally) as the fast-minded housekeeper and partner in crime.

18

Diahann Carroll

Actress, singer and model Diahann Carroll died on October 84, 2019 at the age of 84. Carroll became the first African-American woman to win the Tony Award for best actress in 1962 for her role in “No Strings”. Carroll continued to break color barriers in 1968 by playing the lead role in TV ‘Julia’ and later received an Academy Award for best actress in 1974 for the film ‘Claudine’.

19

Bill Macy

Bill Macy, famous for playing Bea Arthur’s husband Walter Findlay on the successful 1970’s “Maude” sitcom, died on October 17, 2019, at the age of 97.

20

Rip Taylor

Actor and comedian Rip Taylor, known for his bombastic personality and trademark of showering others with confetti, died on October 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Taylor served in the US Army during the Korean War where he was part of the entertainment wing of the Army that served as a launch pad for his nearly 60-year career in films and television.

21

Toni Morrison

Great American novelist, essayist, editor and professor Toni Morrison died in August 2019 at the age of 88. She is known for her exploration of black identity and the cultural experiences of Black America. Her first novel, The Bluest Eye, was released in 1970, but her Song of Songs brought her to the attention of the nation.

22

Suzanne Whang

Suzanne Whang, best known for hosting ‘House Hunters’ from HGTV from 1999 to 2007, died on September 20, 2019 at the age of 56 after a 13-year battle with cancer. Whang found success in many different careers as a television and radio presenter, comedian, writer and actress.

23

Barron Hilton

Hotelier and philanthropist Barron Hilton died at the age of 91 on September 19, 2019. Grandfather of socialites Paris and Nikki Hilton, Hilton was the son of the founder of Hilton Hotels, Conrad Hilton. Hilton grew the hotel chain into the brand that it is today and even helps found the Los Angeles Chargers football organization.

24

Rutger Hauer

Famous for his work in ‘Blade Runner’ from 1982, actor Rutger Hauer died on July 19, 2019 at the age of 75. An artist who never took himself or his work too seriously, Hauer’s career spanned many genres and included films such as’ Turkish Delight ‘,’ Batman Begins’, Nighthawks’ and many independent functions.

25

Torn cracks

Emmy Award winner Rip Torn, best known for his roles in “Men in Black”, “Dodgeball” and “The Larry Sanders Show”, died on July 9, 2019. He was 88 years old.

26

Cameron Boyce

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce died at the age of 28 on 28 May 2019 due to complications related to epilepsy. Boyce stared in dozens of TV shows and films, notably Adam Sandler’s “Grown Ups” and HBO’s “Mrs. Fletcher.”

27

Grumpy cat

Tardar sauce, better known as the internet celebrity Grumpy Cat, died as a result of health complications on May 14, 2019 at the age of 7. As an influencer, Grumpy Cat collected 8.5 million followers on social media and generated thousands of memes that reached all parts of the web.

28

Arte Johnson

Emmy winner Arte Johnson, best known as a cast member in the hit sketch comedy series “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In”, died on July 3, 2019, at the age of 90.

29

Doris Day

Actress and singer Doris Day died on 13 May 2019 at the age of 97 from pneumonia. At the height of its success at the counter, Day was best known for playing the single career woman in romantic comedies, including “Lover Come Back,” “That Touch of Mink” and her Academy Award-nominated performance in “Pillow Talk” . She originally performed her characteristic song “Que Sera, Sera” in Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Man Who Knew Too Much”. a five-season run on her sitcom “The Doris Day Show”. She spent the later years of her life as an animal rights activist.

30

Peggy Lipton

Actress, singer and model Peggy Lipton died of colon cancer on 11 May 2019 at the age of 72. She won a Golden Globe for her role as undercover agent and hippie style icon Julie Barnes in “The Mod Squad”. After taking a break from acting to raise her daughters Rashida and Kidada Jones, Lipton returned to television in 1990 as Norma Jennings in the cult classic “Twin Peaks.” She took over the role in 2017 for “Twin Peaks: The Return”. Lipton was a married producer Quincy Jones from 1974 to 1990.

31

Ken Kercheval

The “Dallas” star Ken Kercheval died on 83 April 2019 at the age of 83. Kercheval was famous for playing Cliff Barnes, the chief antagonist of the “Dallas” series and revenge of J.R. Ewing, the most popular character of the show.

32

Georgia Angel

Actress Georgia Engel died on April 12, 2019 at the age of 70. She was best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Georgette Franklin on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”. She again worked with colleague “MTM Show” alum Betty White in “The Betty White Show” and “Hot in Cleaveland.” An experienced stage actress, her Broadway credits include the original productions of “Hello, Dolly!” And “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

33

Peter Tork

Bassist for The Monkees, Peter Tork, known as the group’s jovial joker thanks to the 1960 TV series, died on February 21, 2019, at the age of 77.

34

Albert Finney

Actor Albert Finney died on February 7, 2019 at the age of 82 due to a breast infection. Originally a stage actor, the five-time nominated Oscar started with the Royal Shakespeare Company. His impressive film career included comedies such as “Tom Jones”, dramas such as “Erin Brockovich”, musicals such as “Annie” and action films such as “Skyfall”. Finney won three Golden Globes, two BAFTA Awards, one Emmy Award and received two Tony nominations.

35

Gene Okerlund

“Gemene” Gene Okerlund died on January 2, 2019 at the age of 76. The star announcer for professional wrestling, Okerlund spent years introducing and interviewing household names such as Hulk Hogan, Andre de Reus and other legends. Introduced in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006, this is an announcer that nobody will soon forget.

36

Robert “Bob” Norris

The man who originally played the iconic Marlboro Man in the 1960s, Robert “Bob” Norris, died on November 3, 2019 at the age of 90. Norris left his role as a cigarette spokes model after children in his death notice had stated that his job was “a bad example for his children.”