In Mass., Rarely used red flag law seen as another useful tool for the police to take weapons

When the Massachusetts legislators approved the so-called “red flag” law in July 2018, they cited the law as a new and necessary mechanism for family members to remove weapons from someone in crisis.

Supporters of the measure, formally known as the ERPO legislation, have rarely discussed the implications for law enforcement powers.

Almost 18 months later, an assessment of more than two dozen of the 29 ERPO petitions filed up to and including 2019 shows that the police seem to be using the tool more than anyone else – more than spouses, parents, romantic partners or other close associates that the law allows to petition a judge to remove someone’s firearms.

Police chiefs have long been able to grab someone’s guns through other provisions of the state’s strong arms control laws, but with the red flag law, some officers said a litany of obstacles is being cleared faster – allowing them to take guns with less delay and reduce risks. Proponents of the law said that that is good.

“That’s the hope,” said bill sponsor Rep. Marjorie Decker, “that moment when someone is in crisis, there is a much faster way to assess the crisis and remove someone from his firearm.”

How ERPO is used

Before ERPO, police chiefs were able to suspend or revoke a person’s weapons license on the basis of an “unsuitability” clause in the state firearms law. If the chief thought that someone was “unsuitable” to own a weapon because he or she poses a risk to public security, the chief could suspend the license of that person. But several police chiefs told WBUR that ERPO works faster than those older processes.

WBUR assessed as many of the 29 petitions as possible between July 2018 and 1 January 2020. (Four were seized by the courts, shielded from public view.)

Of the 25 petitions examined, 16 were granted for a minimum of one year. The police have submitted 14 of the 25 petitions.

By law, a submitter may request a judge to immediately remove weapons under an emergency order. If granted, there must be a hearing before a judge to extend the order within 10 days.

Walpole police chief John Carmichael, whose department has submitted one of the ERPO petitions, said officers are able to help concerned family members or gun owners who they discover in need.

“The police service can notify a duty judge and that judge can assess the case and then issue the ERPO until the next court date,” Carmichael said. ‘You protect public security until that next court. Ensure that that person does not have access to weapons. “

Many of the petitions portrayed people in crisis:

A woman in Taunton, who was already in a psychiatric hospital when the ERPO was submitted, suffered from insomnia, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal thoughts. A Maldenman police said he acted aggressively and angry and asked officers when he could legally shoot someone at his property. A Walpole man who told relatives that he would shoot himself.

Toby DaSilva is one of them. On July 31 last year, plagued by depression and anxiety, he decided that he would end his life. He drove his car from his home in Middleborough to Boston, looking for a place to die. His Ruger gun beside him was loaded with two bullets.

His family frantically called the police, who followed him to Boston Common. State troops found him walking around the park unarmed. They put him in a police car, pulled his gun out of his car, and brought him to Tufts Medical Center.

Toby DaSilva, outside his home in Middleborough, Massachusetts (Robin Lubbock / WBUR)

Almost six months later, DaSilva said he believes the police – and his family – saved his life by taking his weapon quickly. He thought about his thoughts about his 13-year-old son and what dying would have meant for him.

“I was in the hospital for three weeks and could not see him,” said DaSilva. “That requires a lot from you if you don’t see your son that long. And if I really went through with it, I’d never see him. He would never have seen me. “

Now, DaSilva said, he has medication, visits a therapist and has the support of his family. He works two jobs and sees his son regularly.

The police still have his gun. He was still hospitalized when the hearing took place last August to remove his gun. He wants the gun back because, he said, he is doing the right things and feeling better. But he is worried about how the judge who will consider whether to extend the petition last August might perceive him.

“It’s up to the judge to decide what he thinks and how fit I am. But I’m a bit wary, because if you see the word depression, he might consider it, “Oh, he can’t have it because of his depression or anxiety. He could return to his old ways, “he said. “What I think is not true in my eyes.”

DaSilva’s case about avoided self-harm reflects one of the main concerns that legislators wanted to address by passing through ERPO. They were also aimed at people who could be a threat to others.

That is why the police of Lakeville turned up at the house of Cynthia English one afternoon in September 2018. After months of a dispute with her neighbors, which included an injunction to prevent her from being intimidated, judicial evidence shows that the police filed an ERPO against English based on a claim from one of the neighbors that she said to them: ” Shut up, I’m packing. ” Engels denied that she said such a thing.

Engels, 68, eventually lost her firearm license and weapons – a .38 Special revolver and Walther PPK gun – for a year. When the police showed up at her home, she said she felt defenseless and defeated.

“I felt like I had a heart attack,” she said. “I couldn’t breathe. I was shaking and unfortunately I started crying.

“You can see that I am not a crybaby,” she added.

Cynthia English reaches out to her Smith and Wesson revolver on the dining table. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

When the year-long suspension ended last September, the English arms license had expired. She was worried that the police, who had said under oath a year ago that she was not safe to have weapons, would find her “unfit” and refuse to sign her permit.

Instead, Lt. Sean Joyce – the same officer who filed a petition with the court to remove the English weapons and permits a year ago – signed the back of her firearm identity card.

“It’s ironic,” she said. “Isn’t that irony? He’s the one who gave it back to me, and he behaved like my best friend when he gave it back.”

The current police chief of Lakeville, Matthew Perkins, refused to talk about the case. He was not the police chief when the ERPO was brought against English.

A copy of the protection order against extreme risks filed against Cynthia. Lakeville Police Lt. Sean Joyce has filed a petition with the court to seize English weapons, and a year later she signed for her gun license. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

After her experience, the English said she lost her faith in the justice system. She doubts the quality of the evidence in these ERPO petitions. Even in cases of suspected mental illness, she wonders, is it only based on the statements of one person? Is it a “he said, she said” situation, like how she sees her own situation?

“I think I was really a railroad,” she said. “I think I have been treated badly. I was treated as a second-class citizen and there was no evidence to support what she said. And I feel really bad. “

Jim Wallace, from the Gun Owners Action League, said stories like English are bothering him.

“The bottom line is that we must ensure that we protect people’s public safety,” he said. “But it is also our duty to protect their civil rights and the right process.”

For Wallace, the heads of the power police had to remove weapons before the ERPO law made him question whether the law was necessary.

“The police already had this authority,” he said. “We never liked it, but it has been a long time since they can suspend a license for no reason.”

Yet police leaders defended the benefits of ERPO, including its speed and efficiency in emergency situations.

Malden police Capt. Glenn Cronin, whose department has filed three petitions, explained the ERPO had fast tracks police powers earlier. Unlike having a chef withdrawing a permit, an ERPO petition can go through the court system at all hours of the night. In many cases the police could enter the person’s house and seize the weapons and permit within hours.

Cronin recalled the department’s most recent ERPO petition. A man had what Cronin called an “epic meltdown.” The petition submitted said that he acted with “extreme aggression” and “acted furiously” and asked officers when it was legal to shoot someone at his property.

“We went to court and the judge issued it,” he said. “And we went straight to the house … We just felt like we had to get it out of his hands, because at that time he didn’t seem to be carrying the right person … any type of weapon.”

Cronin said that every time the ward brings someone to the hospital for psychiatric reasons, officers check if that person has weapons.

“And if they do, we’ll definitely go with the extreme protection measure for their own protection and maybe people with whom they live,” he said.

Chiefs also noted that the police sometimes defend family members or others who are concerned about their loved one. Instead of sending a distraught person to the courthouse to fill in the petition, officers do it themselves.

“What law enforcement sometimes does is that we intervene to take over that role and simply take the burden off the family,” said Carmichael, police chief at Walpole.

Why the law is rarely used in Mass.

Court reports show that ERPO is not always necessary to get weapons out of the house. In the 21 cases where an emergency ERPO was awarded, weapons were confiscated only 14 times. That is because the person had no weapons, or they had already been taken in another way, such as a prior arrest or police meeting.

And the irregular use of the ERPO statute by Massachusetts is in stark contrast to many of the 16 other states with similar laws.

Oregon has submitted 166 ERPO petitions in just under two years. Florida used it 2000 times more than a year and a half. Connecticut was the first state to introduce an ERPO law in 1999; a record of 260 people had seized firearms in 2018.

Most of the 17 red-flag states, such as Massachusetts, allow family members or relatives to petition the court. Three states, including Florida, only allow law enforcement to file, and Connecticut only allows police and prosecutors to look for ERPO.

Police chiefs and one of the authors of the law, Rep. David Linsky said there is such a low number here because Massachusetts already has some of the most rigid arms laws in the country. In addition to the fitness clause, people can also have weapons removed as a condition for a street ban.

The Giffords Law Center, an arms control group, puts Massachusetts in fifth place in terms of the power of arms laws.

“One must view this law in conjunction with all other extended firearms laws of Massachusetts,” Linsky said. “And the reality is that no law can solve our problem with firearm violence. A whole group of different practices and procedures and statutes are needed to reduce firearm violence. “

There are also simply fewer weapons in Massachusetts. According to a measure used by researchers, which is dependent on the suicide rate of firearms, 22% of the population of Massa owns a gun. That is almost the last time, slightly more than Hawaii.

The small number of petitions does not mean that the Massachusetts law is ineffective, said Kelly Drane, investigator for the Giffords Law Center.

More important than the number, Drane said, is the implementation of the law. Are clerks and police trained in law? Are there material about the law in courthouses and police stations?

“If it’s 29 orders and a really powerful implementation plan, then 29 orders might have been all that Massachusetts needed,” Drane said.

Decker, the legislator who sponsored the bill, said she was not worried about how many petitions were filed or by whom, but that people had access to them when they needed them.

“I hope that every person,” she said, “who feels that someone in his house hurts himself with a gun or injures someone with a gun, knows that there is a law that has been passed, making them .. can ask for help. “