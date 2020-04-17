In March, half of the visitors to the National Sexual Assault hotline came from minors

In March, half of the visitors to the National Sexual Assault Hotline were minors.

This stunning statistic is a historical one. It’s the first time in hotline history that minors make up half the people who seek help, according to a statement from the anti-sexual violence organization, RAINN, which runs the hotline.

That figure can be traced to the implementation of in-place orders amid the new coronavirus pandemic, which took place across the United States in March.

“Unfortunately for many, and especially for children experiencing sexual abuse, ‘staying home’ does not mean ‘safe at home,'” Scott Berkowitz, president of RAINN, told RAINN a statement.

“Many minors are now quarantined at home with their abuse. Meanwhile, these children are being cut off from their safety net – the teachers, coaches, and parents of friends who are likely to be detect and report suspected abuse, “Berkowitz added.

Of the minors who raised coronavirus-related concerns, 67 percent identified their abuser as a family member, while 79 percent said they lived with the incident. One in five calls from minors living with incidents resulted in RAINN employees helping them to contact police during the session. Four out of 10 calls involve talking about how to leave or prevent the abuser.

Concerns about their own safety related to separation or stay in homes are the most common issues raised by minors using the hotline. About seven in 10 minors have expressed concerns about being in a confined space with their abuser. Twenty percent of minors say shutting down services and closing schools is an obstacle to disclosing abuse.

As the pandemic continues, RAINN warns that sexual abuse of children will increase. A number of reports of abuse by many state authorities have declined in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Berkowitz explained. “Not because there is less abuse going on, but because children are less likely to interact with adults outside the home who can potentially and detect abuse,” Berkowitz said.

“Sadly, it is likely that the risk of sexually abused children will increase as orders continue to take shelter – a more serious consequence of the current public health crisis,” he added.

RAINN expects official reports of child abuse and visits to the National Sexual Assault Hotline to increase dramatically when stay-at-home orders are lifted in the United States.

“We do everything in our power to make sure the hotline can meet the expected increase in demand, including the hiring of hotline staff,” Berkowitz said. “Some of our donors have also agreed to match dollar-for-dollar donations for the next few weeks, to encourage new supporters to help us staff meet this anticipated need.”

RAINN said it is working with state and local officials to ensure that child safety is a priority and that reporting systems are in place at this time.

If you experience sexual abuse, call the free, confidential National Sexual Assault at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), or access 24-7 online help by visiting online. rainn.org.

. (tagToTranslate) children