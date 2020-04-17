In March, car sales across Europe surpassed 52 percent

Last month, Europe’s major markets saw a large-scale decline in sales when imposed blocking measures were taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, registered cars, only 853 077 vehicles decreased, the ACEA Industry Association reports.

While the numbers declined, some markets were more affected by others.

Take Italy, which has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Sales in March decreased by 85 percent, in Germany – 38 percent, in the UK – 44 percent, in France – 72 percent, in Spain – 69 percent.

As for the carmakers, March was pretty unkind to the likes of Fiat Group, Renault and PSA. Registration for the former fell by 74 percent and the latter by 64 percent and 67 percent, Autonews Europe reports.

Meanwhile, VW Group sales were down 44 percent and BMW Group was down 40 percent, almost the same as the 41 percent drop in Daimler.

Naturally, the reason for this decline is that most car dealerships were closed in the second half of last month across the continent. However, the German government has just announced that salons will resume business, starting this Monday, when Chancellor Angela Merkel relaxed measures to disable COVID-19 in Europe’s largest market.

The first German carmaker to officially open the showrooms starting next week was Opel.