In Los Angeles and Pasadena, restaurants that have recently been recommended by Michelin guides shine

“Chef asked me to ask you if you want to be cooked,” our gray-colored server asked us – it should be added instead of euphemistically.

If that low-key representative of the acclaimed Providence restaurant in Los Angeles had been more blunt, he would have said: “Do you want us to spoil you with what is probably one of the best and most luxurious seafood-centered meals of your life, with freshly shaved white truffles imported from Italy, sprinkles of caviar and first-class A5 Wagyu beef to make the dinner tastier and more memorable? “

Anyway, the answer from my food-loving friends and me could only have been yes. When we visited the 14-year-old Melrose Avenue destination for great food in the last 14 years, we wanted nothing less than Providence’s chef and co-owner Michael Cimarusti to stop a 10-course tasting menu that offered a succession of flawlessly prepared treats.

For three days in Los Angeles and nearby Pasadena, our route was deliberately focused on food, from tacos to truffles with as much as possible in between, and our last night’s dinner in Providence was practically destined to be a highlight.

Provdence in Los Angeles

ProvIdence dining room in Los Angeles

We had taken many directions and made reservations based on the advice in the Michelin Guide California 2019 guide. After a 10-year interruption, the globally recognized publication of seasonings resumed the review of the Southern California restaurant scene last year, in addition to the ongoing monitoring of dining options in the San Francisco area.

Of the 657 restaurants that received either coveted stars or fewer shout-outs in the Michelin Guide to the State, Providence was one of only six LA restaurants that received two stars, which repeated its achievement in the Michelin Guide to Los Angeles of 2009.

Last year and in recent years, no LA restaurant received Michelin’s highest three-star award, awarded to first-class restaurants that score highest according to the five criteria of the guides: quality of ingredients, control of taste and cooking, personality of the chef in his kitchen, value for money and consistency between visits.

At Providence, we were delighted with courses such as Japanese Amber Jack’s belly sashimi with shaved white truffle, pieces of sea urchin and box crab under a feather-light scallop of muslin muslin and caviar, and poached Santa Barbara spiny lobster antennae combined with a spiny lobster curry in Thai style. Risotto with truffles and a diamond of seared, richly marbled Wagyu put an end to our parade of hearty dishes, before the sweet aftertaste of torchon from dulce de leche and chocolate, accented with macerated grapes and together with pistachio-lacquered brioche and brie sorbet. That dessert even played with our heads by evoking cheeky and absurd foie gras, which is banned in California.

Spiny lobster curry, a course at Providence in Los Angeles last fall.

Peter Hum

Amadai (Japanese sweet sea bream) with kabocha pumpkin, chorizo ​​broth, green onion in Providence in Los Angeles

Made as fussy as our dishes in Providence, alternatives were prepared for the vegetarian and gluten-abstainer at our table. The setting of the restaurant was elegant, with soft classical jazz floating through the air, but the experience was not intimidating or pretentious. The food stretched until about four o’clock, but still felt perfectly on pace, without sleep or scribbling affecting the flow.

But then perfection should be the reward when the dinner, including wines, tip and taxes, exceeds US $ 440 per person.

During our trip we also enjoyed more affordable, but substantial, satisfaction in restaurants that had received a single Michelin star, and in some of the budget-friendly designations from the tire manufacturer who became a foodie consultant.

In Le Comptoir in the Koreatown district of LA, chef Gary Menes served an elevated vegetable-inspired tasting menu for a full and cozy home of only 10 people, with impeccable produce grown in his Long Beach garden.

The night we were in Le Comptoir, which opened five years ago and has one Michelin star, was an additional treat the subdued presence of a certain spotlight-famous celebrity who will not be mentioned, because otherwise John Wick might have to kill me .

Chefs at work at Le Comptoir in Los Angeles, a restaurant with 10 seats and one Michelin star.

Emma Choo, @vancouverfoodie

We also ate at the one-Michelin-star restaurant Orsa & Winston in downtown LA, where chef-owner Joseph Centeno serves Asian-Italian tasting menus at dinner. A tip for gourmets who shrink and save: you can try eating here and at some other Michelin star restaurants at lunch, as we did, and still have the feeling that you have something special, such as the pear and apple salad with endive , marcona almonds and nori vinaigrette, which we had, or the chicken katsu with black truffle, which I wish we had had.

We only grazed at Orsa & Winston as we visited it as part of a Michelin-themed LA walking tour through the vibrant guide Penny Truitt of Avital Food Tours.

Our tour made extra stops at two more informal places, pasta specialists Maccheroni Republic, for Bianchi and Neri Pasta and Spaghetti Ai Quattro, and the funky Indian eatery Badmaash, for Chai Pot de Creme chocolate, which miraculously provided us with our enchanting goodness. feeling starved again.

Both restaurants are in the eyes of Michelin so-called “Bib Gourmand” restaurants, which means that the anonymous inspectors of the company regard them as favorites for delivering a good price. Introduced in 1955, the Bib Gourmand designation is defined as a tip from worthy restaurants where you can get two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $ 40 or less, excluding tax and tip.

Last year, Michelin launched a new name called the Michelin plate, which sits between stars and Bib Gourmand compliments and recognizes restaurants that serve very good food and may get a star in the following years.

In Pasadena we really enjoyed the nice and picky Michelin restaurant Union. Persimmon salad and endive salad kicked off our epic dinner, pasta such as pork black and squid ink custard with lobster continued the load and milk-stewed shoulder of lamb gave the final savory blow. Our desserts, olive oil cake and delicious tiramisu disappeared quickly.

Lamb stewed with milk in Union in Pasadena

Peter Hum

We even started every day with a Michelin-covered breakfast.

In the Raymond 1886, a former cottage from the 1930s converted into an excellent bar and homey restaurant in Pasadena, we strengthened ourselves with fried chicken and waffles with red-eye jus, lobster on avocado toast, French toast with Nutella and more before we went on a walking tour of the picturesque city of Roses.

Colorado Bridge from Pasadena.

Jamie Pham

In Openaire, a bright and green poolside restaurant in the LINE Los Angeles, a hotel in Koreatown that is a magnet for young and stylish, we pamper with cornflakes-crusty French toast topped with caramelized bananas.

We had our most revealing breakfast just hours before we went home to the oh-so-hip Destroyer restaurant, a quiet, minimalist space of bleached white oak in Culver City that opened in September 2016.

The interior of the Destroyer restaurant in Los Angeles.

There we shared vividly flavored, arresting dishes inspired by Scandinavia and Japan, including blueberries with lime, blackcurrant, elderflower, Icelandic bread with cultivated butter, herb bread with red currants, and a game-changing portion of avocado, covered with burnt onion powder, with toast .

Dishes at Destroyer in Los Angeles

After our last night’s dinner in Providence, Destroyer was probably the only place that could surprise us.

We were lucky that Jordan Kahn, the visionary chef behind Destroyer, came by and said hello. If we liked Destroyer, Kahn said, we really had to dine at Vespertine, his controversial fine-dining restaurant down the street. During extremely conceptual meals outside the box at Vespertine, Kahn’s futuristic, edible creations can look more like abstract art than food.

“It’s not a restaurant, it’s a portal,” said Kahn, who is famously cryptic, about Vespertine. “It is very powerful and beautiful and interesting.”

We looked at the Michelin guide for confirmation. It has awarded Vespertine two stars. That made up for it. Vespertine in 2020 or failure.

EVEN FINE-DINING FANS NEED TACO BREAKS

When I and my fellow foodies visited Los Angeles, we also did our best for tacos – and it wasn’t even Tuesday.

In fact, it was Sunday – the day of the week when Smorgasburg, a huge open-air food market, attracts thousands to a recently revitalized district in downtown Los Angeles.

The scene at Smorgasburg LA, outdoor food market in downtown Los Angeles.

Food vendors of every stripe beckoned and it was difficult to make judicious choices, given the allure of smoky ribs and brisket from Moo’s Craft Barbecue, the Taiwanese style rolls from Baohaus, the soup dumplings in Brothecary, the pineapple boats filled with Hawaiian garlic shrimp at Shrimp Daddy, and much more.

Nevertheless, we decided to save space for the trendy LA taco maker Tacos 1986’s tacos, whose tasteful pork adobada tacos and mushroom tacos served on freshly hand-pressed tortillas met our deep-rooted needs.

If only we had had the space to taste Middle Eastern tacos, Peruvian tacos and other street food favorites in Smorgasburg that day. A return trip is absolutely fine.

Peter Hum visited Los Angeles and Pasadena as a guest at Visit California.

***

Some Michelin-renowned restaurants in Los Angeles and Pasadena

The Michelin Guide California 2019 guide praises 657 restaurants in the state, including:

Two Michelin stars

Providence: providencela.com

Vespertine: vespertine.la

One Michelin star

Le Comptoir: lecomptoirla.com

Orsa & Winston: orsaandwinston.com

Michelin plate

Destroyer: destroyer.la

Openaire: thelinehotel.com/los-angeles/venues/#openaire

The Raymond 1886: theraymond.com

Union: unionpasadena.com

Bib Gourmand (good price)

Badmaash: badmaashla.com

Maccheroni Republic: maccheronirepublic.com

Winter restaurant week in Los Angeles

2020 Winter dineL.A. Restaurant Week this year runs from 17 to 31 January and has more than 400 restaurants with special offers for lunch or dinner. For example, Providence serves a five-day menu with a deep discount for $ 99. More info: dineLA.com

phum@postmedia.com