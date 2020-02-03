In Iowa, fear and unpredictability cloud caucus end

On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidates hurried throughout the state Sunday to set voters on fire and make a final appeal to those struggling to make a final decision about their choice in the busy field . one hundred supporters in a parking lot behind his field office in Cedar Rapids, where the event was moved after too many people came in to pass, that high turnout in Iowa means he wins and a low turnout will be the opposite. “We are the campaign of energy and excitement,” Sanders said. “We believe we are able to win tomorrow night” and that “gives us a way to victory” about President Donald Trump. Peter Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spoke about his newcomer status at a meeting in Coralville, where a Republican asked why he should support Buttigieg about former vice president Joe Biden. “I don’t want to put an end to it, but every time my party has had the White House in the last 50 years, we’ve done it with someone new to national politics,” Buttigieg said. In Dubuque, Biden told voters that there would be no time for “on-the-job training” and promised: “If you stand it, we can put an end to the reign of hatred and division of Donald Trump and this unite country. “Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren closed her Indianola event with a passionate plea for her supporters to “fight back.” “Americans are at our best when we have a problem – we tackle it frontally and we fight it to the ground,” Warren said during the insane late moments, campaigns and voters recognized a palpable sense of unpredictability and concern as Democrats begin to select which candidate they want to send to a face-off in November with President Donald Trump.The democratic race is unusually large and stumbling through the caucus Monday, four candidates were locked up in a fight for the victory in Iowa, others were able to get surprisingly strong finishes. “This goes on until the last second,” said Symone Sanders, senior advisor to the Biden campaign. in a close race in Iowa with Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang also compete agres in the state. The deep contempt of Democrats for Trump has shaken many in the party about the decision. A series of external forces have also heightened the feeling of unpredictability in Iowa, including Trump’s Senate Deportation Punishment, which destroyed Warren, Sanders and Klobuchar for much of the past week. Many campaigns were looking for a final weekend poll to provide some clarity. But on Saturday night, CNN and The Des Moines Register have chosen not to release the survey because of concerns that the results may have been compromised. Carol Hunter, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper, said a poll respondent reported that the name of a candidate was omitted when the person was asked to name a desired candidate. The problem seemed to be isolated for one surveyor, the news organizations could not be sure, according to Hunter. A person at CNN told The Associated Press that that name was Buttigieg’s name, but it could be any candidate because the names automatically become random after every call. New caucus rules have also run the campaigns in overdrive to set expectations for the competition. For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will release three sets of results: with whom voters adjust at the start of the night; who they choose after voters who support non-viable candidates can make a second choice; and the number of equivalents of state delegates that each candidate receives. The new rules were imposed by the Democratic National Committee as part of a set of changes that Sanders pursued after his loss to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primaries. The changes were intended to make the caucus system more transparent and ensure that even the lowest performing candidates receive credit for all votes they receive. But party officials in Iowa and at the DNC have privately voiced concerns over the past few weeks that not only Sanders, but several campaigns will turn the results to their advantage, potentially creating chaos on caucus night. The AP will declare a winner in Iowa based on the number of state delegates each candidate wins. The AP also reports all three results. The Biden campaign seemed to lower Iowa’s expectations and warned against too much reading in Monday’s results. Biden hopes to keep enough enthusiasm and money from Iowa to get to more different states where he hopes to get strong support from black voters. His campaign is primarily focused on South Carolina, the fourth on the primary schedule. “We see Iowa as the beginning, not the end,” said Symone Sanders during a breakfast in Bloomberg News. “It would be a grave mistake on the part of reporters, voters or anyone else to see what happens on Monday – we think it’s going to be close, but see what happens – as the end and don’t give up faith and space for New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. ”Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar all blew over the state of Sunday and tried to overtake the ground after missing most of the last two weeks of campaigning due to the process of depositing In a meeting room in Cedar Rapids, Klobuchar appealed to caucus goers by asking them to think about voters who will not stop – moderate Republicans, voters who waved Barack Obama to Trump and voters who stayed at home in 2016. “They’re watching all this now,” Klobuchar said. “We have people who want to come with us. And we need a candidate who will take them with us instead to close them. “Klobuchar told her joke about the slow winning of former Cedar Rapids mayor Kay Halloran, who once told Klobuchar that she was” 78 percent with you “.” We don’t have time for that! “Klobuchar said.” She has 100 percent and so do you. “But many voters still do it at the last minute. According to a Monmouth University opinion poll at the end of January, 45% of all likely democratic caucus visitors said it was a first choice, but said they were open to the possibility of supporting another candidate, and gave another 5% no first choice., talking to Iowa Democrats can be dizzy. Many can quickly get through what they want – and what worries them – “There are so many candidates,” said John Kauffman, a 38-year-old who works in Marion in marketing .___ Burnett reported from Chicago. reporters Thomas Beaumont in Coralville, Iowa, Will Weissert and Kathleen Hennessey in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Bill Barrow in Dubuque, Iowa, Alexandra Jaffe in Indianola, Iowa and Hannah Fingerhut in Washington contributed to This report.

On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidates hurried around the state on Sunday to set the voters on fire and make a final appeal to those struggling to make a final decision about their choice in the busy field .

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told hundreds of supporters in a parking lot behind his field office in Cedar Rapids, where the event was moved after too many people came in to pass, that a high turnout in Iowa means he wins and a low turnout will result in the opposite.

“We are the campaign of energy and excitement,” Sanders said. “We believe we can win tomorrow night” and that “gives us a way to victory” about President Donald Trump.

Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spoke about his newcomer status during a rally in Coralville, where a republican asked why he would support Buttigieg over former vice president Joe Biden.

“I don’t want to point it out too well, but every time my party has won the White House in the last 50 years, we’ve done it to someone new to national politics,” Buttigieg said.

In Dubuque, Biden told voters that there would be no time for on-the-job training, and he promised: “If you assist me, we can end the reign of hatred and division of Donald Trump and this country unite. ”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts, closed her Indianola event with a passionate plea for her supporters to “fight back.”

“Americans are at our best when we see a problem – we tackle it frontally and we fight it on the spot,” Warren said.

At the base of the insane late moments, campaigns and voters recognized a palpable sense of unpredictability and fear when Democrats began to select which candidate they wanted to send to a face-off in November with President Donald Trump. The democratic race is unusually large and stumbles through Monday’s caucus. Four candidates were locked up in a fight for the victory in Iowa; others were able to achieve surprisingly strong finishes.

“This continues until the last second,” said Symone Sanders, senior advisor to the Biden campaign.

Polls show Biden in a close race in Iowa with Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang also compete aggressively in the state.

The deep contempt of Democrats for Trump has shaken many in the party about the decision. A series of external forces have also heightened the feeling of unpredictability in Iowa, including Trump’s Senate Deportation Punishment, which destroyed Warren, Sanders and Klobuchar for much of the past week.

Many campaigns were looking for a final weekend poll to provide some clarity. But on Saturday night, CNN and The Des Moines Register have chosen not to release the survey because of concerns that the results may have been compromised.

Carol Hunter, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper, said a poll respondent reported that the name of a candidate was omitted when the person was asked to name a desired candidate. The problem seemed to be isolated for one surveyor, the news organizations could not be sure, according to Hunter.

A person at CNN told The Associated Press that that name was Buttigieg’s name, but it could be any candidate because the names automatically become random after every call.

New caucus rules have also run the campaigns in overdrive to set expectations for the competition. For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will release three sets of results: with whom voters adjust at the start of the night; who they choose after voters who support non-viable candidates can make a second choice; and the number of equivalents of state delegates that each candidate receives.

The new rules were imposed by the Democratic National Committee as part of a set of changes that Sanders pursued after his loss to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primaries. The changes were intended to make the caucus system more transparent and ensure that even the lowest performing candidates receive credit for all votes they receive. But party officials in Iowa and at the DNC have privately voiced concerns over the past few weeks that not only Sanders, but several campaigns will run the results in their favor, potentially creating chaos on the caucus night.

The AP will declare a winner in Iowa based on the number of state delegates that each candidate wins. The AP also reports all three results.

The Biden campaign seemed to lower Iowa’s expectations and warned against too much reading in Monday’s results. Biden hopes to keep enough enthusiasm and money from Iowa to come to more diverse states where he hopes to get strong support from black voters. His campaign is primarily focused on South Carolina, the fourth on the primary schedule.

“We see Iowa as the beginning, not the end,” said Symone Sanders during a breakfast in Bloomberg News. “It would be a grave mistake on the part of reporters, voters or anyone else to see what happens on Monday – we think it’s going to be close, but see what happens – as the end and don’t give up faith and space for New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. “

Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar all blew out of the state Sunday and tried to overtake the ground after missing most of the last two weeks of campaigns due to the Senate deposition process.

In a meeting room in Cedar Rapids, Klobuchar appealed to caucusgoers by asking them to think about voters who would not get the upper hand – moderate republicans, voters who waved from Barack Obama to Trump and voters who stayed at home in 2016.

“They’re watching all of this now,” Klobuchar said. “We have people who want to come with us. And we need a candidate to take them with us instead of excluding them. “

Klobuchar told her joke about the slow winning of former Cedar Rapids mayor Kay Halloran, who once told Klobuchar that she was “78 percent with you.”

“We don’t have time for that!” Klobuchar said. “She has 100 percent and so do you.”

But many voters still make last-minute movements. According to a Monmouth University opinion poll in Iowa at the end of January, 45% of all likely democratic caucus visitors mentioned a first choice, but said they were open to the possibility of supporting another candidate, and another 5% did not indicate first choice .

Indeed, talking to Iowa Democrats can be dizzy. Many can quickly go through what they like – and what worries them – about the candidates in rapid fire, talking themselves in and out of their choices in a few minutes.

“There are so many candidates,” says John Kauffman, a 38-year-old who works in marketing at Marion.

___

Burnett reported from Chicago. Associated Press reporters Thomas Beaumont in Coralville, Iowa, Will Weissert and Kathleen Hennessey in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Bill Barrow in Dubuque, Iowa, Alexandra Jaffe in Indianola, Iowa and Hannah Fingerhut in Washington contributed to this report.

.