In honor of My Steady the SteelSeries Qck Gaming Mousepad

I’m an idiot. Everything I own is replaced every 6 months because I am obsessed with the newest and best equipment. Frankly, it’s a problem.

But when I buy new keyboards, replace SSDs, expand my memory as much as possible and buy a new mouse (I currently have nine), there is one constant: my SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface mouse pad.

$ 25

From Amazon

37 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

I love this damn mousepad. It’s just the best I’ve ever owned. It is thick and very easy to clean. It is also soft; I can rest my wrist on it pretty comfortably.

Of course there are bright RGB gaming mouse pads and those with integrated palm rests. But however I try to replace that stupid thing I bought back in 2017, I can’t make myself do it. Yes, three years is an eternity when it comes to my equipment. I bought and replaced five computers during this period.

Steelseries offers different versions: some are small, others huge. Some are RGB-lit and others have game-specific designs. But for my purposes, I like the Thick, Large, Black model best.

$ 13

From Amazon

7 Purchase by readersG / O Media can receive a commission

$ 23

From Amazon

76 bought from readersG / O Media may receive a commission

If I could have got the Steelseries mousepad under control, I would have liked the logo to be dark gray, black or just embossed.

Consider the following: I recently upgraded to the great Logitech G915 keyboard and G703 mouse. Despite the great urge to replace my SteelSeries mousepad with a suitable one, I can’t.

$ 99

From Amazon

3 Purchase by readersG / O Media can receive a commission

$ 230

From Amazon

3 Purchase by readersG / O Media can receive a commission

Thank you, SteelSeries QcK Heavy Gaming Surface. You taught me that I have no attachment problems. You are simply the best.