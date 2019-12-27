"In his blood:" How Sharks coach Bob Boughner went from being a tough guy to being an NHL banking manager – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – Craig Berube remembers exchanging words with Buffalo Sabers' executor Rob Ray in a game almost a quarter of a century ago. Berube, then with Washington Capitals, already had a well-earned reputation as one of the NHL's main tough guys, and fights with opposing players were nothing new.

Then, Berube was hit on the shoulder of a Sabers player he had never seen before.

"I turned around and it was Bob Boughner," Berube said. "He says: tengo I have you tonight, big boy if you want to go." I laughed, "Who is this guy?"

Boughner (pronounced BOOG-nur), who was hired as interim coach of the Sharks on December 11, spent most of his 10-year career at the NHL as a reliable and tough defender who defended his teammates. He accumulated 1,382 minutes of penalty in 630 games, which clearly demonstrates his willingness to do whatever it takes.

However, there came a time when their services were no longer in high demand. In 2003-04 with Colorado Avalanche, Boughner was a scratch most of the time, playing only 11 games that season.

But Boughner still wanted to stay in hockey. Then, instead of pouting about the lack of playing time, he began to learn another aspect of the game: training.

In his last two seasons in the NHL, both with Avalanche, Boughner began to absorb the knowledge of players like Joel Quenneville, Tony Granato and Rick Tocchet, all former NHL players who made the transition to banking.

"I sat there and we talked about drills, we talked about different situations because I was watching a lot of games," Boughner said. "I was in and out of the lineup."

When Quenneville was hired by Avalanche for the 2005-06 season, “they put me on the right wing. It was good for me to learn that position and (win) an appreciation for the details of playing there

"I learned many things in my last years that I really used in my career as a coach."

Boughner joked that Tocchet used to put skates on those frequent days when he wasn't in the lineup.

Tocchet, however, remembered them more as tutorials.

"I've lived that. I've been there at the end of my career," said Tocchet, the Arizona Coyotes coach who played 1,144 NHL games for 18 seasons. “He respects my work and I respect his work.

“I think that was important when I was an assistant coach (with Colorado). It's hard because Boogie was a very good hockey player. "

Boughner retired in 2006 when he was 33 years old. Later that year, he, Warren Rychel, another former NHL player, and investor Peter Dobrich bought the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League for $ 6 million. Rychel became the general manager of the team and Boughner, the majority owner, the new head coach.

The 2006-07 season was tough, as the Spitfires won only 18 of 68 games. But in the three years that followed, the Spitfires had a record of 148-37-19, winning Memorial Cup championships in 2009 and 2010 as the best youth hockey team.

Those teams during those three seasons were full, with Ryan Ellis, Adam Henrique, Joshua Bailey, Jordan Nolan and Taylor Hall among those who would graduate for long NHL races.

Despite having a reputation as a fighter, Boughner showed that he could train fast and skilled hockey players.

"Boogie did a lot for my career when I was in youth hockey," said Hall, the first general draft pick in 2010, now with Arizona. “I entered as a cocky 15 year old. He and his coaching staff, along with Warren, did wonders for me and for many other players there.

“They treated us like men and I think they led a professional-style youth hockey team and were very successful. I owe Bob a lot and I hope he can succeed (in San José). "

Boughner said, and Berube agreed, that watching so many games from the press box and having to prove his worth almost annually has been worthwhile in his training.

“We were always evaluating the game. Looking at him a lot, ”Berube said. “Guys like me. I didn't play much, I was watching a lot and I learned. I tried to always improve to become a better player and prove myself almost every year that I played in the NHL or else I wouldn't have played. That was exactly it.

I guess you just understood how the game was played. What succeeded and what didn't. "

After spending the 2010-11 season as an assistant with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Boughner returned to train the 2011-2015 Spitfires. Windsor never repeated the success they had between 2007 and 2010, but his job was enough to get a job as Pete DeBoer's main assistant with Sharks.

In eight seasons in youth hockey, Boughner won two Canadian Hockey League Coach of the Year awards and had a record of 282-213-49.

"The training was in his blood, sure," said Tocchet. "He did an amazing job at Windsor."

New Florida Panthers coach Bob Boughner shares a smile with Panthers president and CEO Matthew Caldwell on Monday, June 12, 2017 in Sunrise, Florida (Taimy Alvarez / South Florida Sun-Sentinel through AP)

DeBoer was hired as head coach of the Sharks in May 2015 and Boughner was hired shortly after. At that time, Boughner was thinking of being head coach at the NHL, and felt that joining DeBoer's staff was the fastest route.

After the 2016-17 season with the Sharks, Boughner was hired as head coach of the Florida Panthers. He went 80-62-22 in two years free of playoffs and was fired in April this year.

He rejoined DeBoer staff in May. The night Sharks fired DeBoer, Boughner went home to have a couple of sodas. A day later, when Boughner was officially introduced as an interim coach of the Sharks, he talked about his mixed emotions.

"It's a difficult situation for him to intervene for his good friend Pete," Berube said. “I'm glad to see him have another chance to be a head coach. Difficult matters, you know?

Hard to win games, too.

Upon entering Friday's game against Los Angeles Kings, the Sharks are 1-4-0 since General Manager Doug Wilson replaced DeBoer with Boughner. With greater attention to detail in the third period, Sharks could easily have had three or four victories at that time.

Boughner's system is designed to create more scoring opportunities around the opposing team's network and reduce the grade A opportunities allowed. Sharks have done it for the most part, but they have fallen late in the games.

"When we say heavier and harder, we mean being physical and being inside people and not letting anyone get a second and third chance on the net," said Boughner. "It's a mentality thing. Even in opposition, we're talking about being a little more ruthless, more aggressive and more hungry."

Even so, it may only be a matter of time before it's worth it.

"We are doing a better job controlling the slot and the front area of ​​the network a little more," said Sharks goalkeeper Aaron Dell. "We still have faults here and there, but in general, we have been stronger in our own area."

"All teams tend to assume the coach's personality at some point," Berube said. “What the coach is preaching, his philosophy. How you want it to look and play your team.

“It takes a little time. But he will definitely put his seal at some point. "