In high season, Utah gymnastics scores past Arizona

During the first three meetings of the season, the No. 4-ranked gymnastics team in Utah was good, even great, and yet they were not nearly satisfied.

Despite an undefeated record and several team scores of 197 or better, they had missed a complete meeting.

“Our first test was on the road today. I thought we narrowed the gap between what we see in practice and what we see in real competition. ”- Utah Farden head coach, Utah

As Alexia Burch stated concisely after the Utes victory over the state of Arizona on January 24, “We are not near our potential.”

That is no longer the case.

On Saturday afternoons in Tucson, the Red Rocks had the meeting they were looking for, and thanks to season-high team scores at each event, Utah conveniently defeated No. 21 Arizona 197,300-195,975.

It was the first real road meet of the Red Rocks of the year, but they were not impressed by the hostile environment of the McKale Center.

Utah scored season highs on vault (49,200), uneven bars (49,300), balance beam (49,425) and floor exercise (49,375), benefiting from career-best performances by Sydney Soloski, Abby Paulson and Maile O’Keefe.

Soloski had an almost perfect day and noted career heights on both vault (9,875) and floor (9.95), both of which were good enough to give her the fourth and fifth event win in her career.

Paulson won her second bar title of the season with a career-high 9,925, which ensures three event wins by four met this season for the freshmen.

As far as O’Keefe is concerned, she has achieved a season-best all-round score of 39,325, including a career-high 9.90 on the bar.

Other notable points were Kim Tessen, who scored 9,925 on the floor, 990 on bars and 9,850 on vault, and Cristal Isa, who scored a team-high 9,925 on bars and 9,850 on the floor.

“We started nicely in bars, vault was good and floor and beam were really strong to finish the meeting,” said head coach Tom Farden, Utah.

Beam was without a doubt the highlight of the meeting. Emilie LeBlanc earned a 9.85 from her opening position and was followed by Burch, who placed a 9.875. Building on the momentum, O’Keefe earned her 9.90, followed by a 9.875 from Adrienne Randall, a 9.825 from Isa and Paulson’s 9.925.

As good as the Red Rocks were Saturday, they were not perfect.

Utah fell to the ground and had a substantial deduction on vault, not to mention other tenths of points that were not claimed.

“We still need to get better at landings and work hard to improve this area,” Farden said. “Too many tenths are left on the floor to not stick enough landings.”

Yet the encounter was by far the best of the season in Utah, and the fact that it hit the road made it all sweeter.

“Today was our first road test,” Farden said. “I thought we narrowed the gap between what we see in practice and what we see in real competition.”