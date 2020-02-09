In heavy snowfall, a dangerous journey is possible this afternoon

Medium to heavy snowfall is possible today in Michiana. The snow starts around noon and is initially strong at times. A sustained breeze of 15 to 25 miles an hour will accompany the higher snowfall rates in the early afternoon, which could significantly affect visibility. The trip this afternoon will be difficult. The rain should mix with the snow tonight before the precipitation turns completely into rain this evening. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are still expected for most of Michiana, with most of the snow falling in the early afternoon.

The beginning of the working week still looks calm and mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 30s. Another round of rain and snow is possible for Wednesday and the first part of Thursday, before a cold Valentine’s Day approaches us.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Heavy snowfall possible in the afternoon. High of 35.

This evening: Rain / snow in the evening, then light rain possible overnight. Low 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 35.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 34.