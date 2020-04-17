In fact, wear whatever you like while working from home

I don’t know who needs to hear it, but here we are: We live in a pandemic. Wear whatever strangeness you want while working from home.

Our work culture in the underworld of hell has “expectations” and “recommendations” for maintaining a sense of professionalism. Suggestions for staying productive while working from home include separating your work space from your sleep, establishing a routine even during off-hours, and most importantly, wearing normal clothes. at the office on weekdays. In an op-ed on Friday, Los Angeles-based fashion editor Adam Tschorn wrote that his work from the home cupboard consisted of three R’s: “ritual, respect, and reality.”

“Please, we can get rid of all the sweat, rats, gray, decades of college sweatshirts and not hide minor baseball caps,” Tschorn said. “And start our working days looking like we deserve the salaries that we’re fortunate enough to earn while the world around us burns?”

Twitter, it is clear, is outraged that the poor social media editor on duty has sent a defense of working in pajamas.

hi i’m the social media editor and a robot sent this tweet, not me. sent to you from me in my printed pjs and cheetah home clothes https://t.co/xX1d7BFeUz

– Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 17, 2020

See, if you have the time to look after yourself and be as comfortable as possible, it’s in the middle of a devastating pandemic. Getting a job and receiving a regular paycheck is a very important privilege today, especially as unemployment and furloughs are covered. But what should you prove by putting on street clothes?

I believe that you should wear whatever you want while working from home, and having the mental strength to put on a real shirt makes you more worthy of your salary than someone who wears the same sweatpants all week long.

Today, I wore an over-the-top t-shirt from volunteering for my college radio station commitment three years ago, a pair of green bike shorts I also wore yesterday, and a floral lilac bathrobe. This morning I brushed my hair with a deep conditioning mask and wore it wrapped around a towel all day. It’s a sharp contrast to the Brooks Brothers’ black-and-red checkered stainless steel, button-down jeans, a pair of black Levi’s 559 five-pocket jeans, Stock socks and black Adidas Samba AV sneakers “listed Tschorn in his piece, but I’m comfortable! I’m still fixing things! And maybe I will experience the same despair and panic I feel every day if I wear a more “professional” outfit than I do now.

When the spread of coronavirus grew into a serious concern last month and started working from home, what I did was try to keep up with the stricter work from home suggestions. I avoid working in my bed. I still wear leggings, but I try to put on a new pair every day. I even put a concealer in the morning. But anxiety persists, even with a sense of routine.

If you are facing the same stress that I am, be good to yourself. A viral tweet from a few weeks ago became my mantra: “You’re not working from home; you’re in your house in a crisis trying to work.”

You can still do your job, regardless of whether you are wearing a button-down shirt or a ratty collegiate.

“You’re not working from home; you’re in your home during a crisis trying to work.”

I’ve heard it twice now. I think this is an important distinction worth emphasizing.

– Neil Webb (@neilmwebb) March 31, 2020

Tschorn argues that the worst part of messy work from home clothing is knowing what your co-workers look like when they’re at home.

“What can be seen cannot be seen, and some days you will all be together, connected at a conference table,” he said.

And that’s perfectly OK. If anything, this new work of pandemics from home culture is a reminder that the people you work with are also living people. Who cares what they are wearing? The whole world gets a devastating virus, and it treats everyone differently.

There are limits – if you are going to a video call, you should at least wear a dress. But at the end of the day, you should wear whatever you want while working from home, either yesterday’s bike shorts or (ugh) real pants. Do what you need to cope.

