In fact, Phantasy Star Online 2 will come to PC sometime in the future

According to the official Phantasy Star Online 2 online manual, the highly anticipated title will be released on the PC platform! Originally only for Xbox One, many players wanted to get their hands on the game on different platforms.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is a free role-playing game in which players play in the Phanatsy Star series. For a long time, however, the game was only intended for the Xbox, but thanks to the game’s official manual, it seems that the game will be available on more platforms, including PC.

Yes, if you’re a fan of Phantasy Star Online, you’ll be happy to hear that the game is headed for PC on both Windows PCs and Steam storefronts. But the bad news is that there is no release date or release window for the game yet.

We only know that PSO 2 will get a closed beta for Xbox One this weekend. The closed beta can now be preloaded and runs from February 7th to 8th.

Source: Gamespot