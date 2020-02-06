In Experian Ad-Adweek, John Cena leads a herd of speaking purple cows

When is it good news for a driver who is stranded in the middle of nowhere to be caught in a thundering cow flood? When a tough guy with a gold John Cena heart rides one of those cattle.

The actor-wrestler (and frequent ad-pitchman) appears in a new Experian campaign in which he leads a surreal charge against purple-spotted cattle.

And if that alone doesn’t catch the eye, the brand’s message may be: A free Experian product called Boost can instantly boost your credit rating. By the way, these cows don’t say “Moooooo”. They say, “Booooost.”

“The goal was to break the mess, disrupt, do something unexpected and humorous,” said Kevin Everhart, VP of Consumer and Brand Marketing at Experian. “We wanted to make people talk and create more of a memory device with the cows.”

The spot with the apt name “Stampede” shows a desperate guy next to his stalled rubbish heap who only wished he could buy a new pickup. (There is a letter on his dash saying “Credit Refused”.) Queue Cena and his colorful herd of computer-generated cattle, decorated to make an impression (and also reflect Experian’s signature purple branding).

Before you know it, the guy is on his way to a fancy new ride. But only when he gets a serious nod from Cena.

“Consumers described this as a hero product, so we wanted a hero character,” says Everhart. “Who is a bigger hero than John Cena?”

The long and illustrious march of Cena through the advertising landscape continued unabated. He played in a Super Bowl 54 campaign for Michelob Ultra with late night presenter and comedian Jimmy Fallon after previously working for brands like Skyy Vodka, Foot Locker, Wonderful Pistachios and Hefty.

Experian’s work by the company’s own agency The Cooler and director Gary Freedman will tackle one of the brand’s most important advertising campaigns and its first celebrity advertising, according to Everhart. There will be more commercials with Cena on the market in the coming months, with media purchases ranging from national cable and radio television to OTT, digital and social.

The team discussed several ideas with Cena, and the WWE grappler pursued the Stampede concept. There were no live cows, although some media thought they were real and asked if any were injured while filming, Everhart says.

The boost service, launched last spring, has attracted around 2.4 million users who have been able to increase their creditworthiness by reporting on best practices such as the consistent payment of electricity and cell phone bills. Execs wanted to increase the boost profile during a key financial services period. (Consumers are particularly focused on monetary matters at the beginning of the year, which is the April tax day.)

Experian continues to work on projects with external agencies, said Everhart, but brought in the majority of his creatives “as an experiment” over two years ago. “The Cooler,” led by chief creative director Todd Miller, “paid us big dividends” by “being 100% focused and focused on our business and goals.”