In anticipation of the Iowa caucuses, Warren says, “I feel good.”

Warren has become one of the wildcards of the Iowa caucuses. Once at the top of the race, the Massachusetts senator watched her slip away in the polls after a struggle with Sanders, who now attracts the size of an Iowa arena.

“I’m already in Washington, it feels like years,” Warren said. “I failed to talk to so many people in Iowa.”

How the caucuses turn out to work for her can have a major impact on the mood in New Hampshire.

“You know, look, this is what democracy is all about: go away, do the best you can about how we can make this a better nation,” she said in Iowa on Sunday. “That is why I have been in this fight from the beginning and I must say that it is really exciting to have all these volunteers who are with me in this fight. It is a real honor.”

Some supporters believe that sexism has played a role in Warren’s recent struggle.

A large part of the allure for Iowans who have committed themselves to Warren makes her the first female president.

“I am happy to say that I support her, not just because she is a woman,” said Ashtyn Madsen, from Waukee, Iowa. “Although I think that would really show a lot of young girls what they can do and what they can achieve.”

While she took a few lumps along the way, Warren preached unity in the first major test of this race.

“We can have different ideas,” Warren said. “We may have had a number of different ways of tackling it, but in the end we all have one goal, and we’d better get together to achieve that goal. We’re going to beat Donald Trump! “

Warren is looking for momentum from Iowa, but the stakes are even higher for her in New Hampshire, where as a senator of a neighboring state the pressure is on her to win.

