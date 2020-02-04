In an embarrassing turn, Democrats have no caucus results in Iowa paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The statement came after tens of thousands of voters sped hours through a field of nearly a dozen candidates on Monday night who had fought much of the previous year to win the opening campaign of the 2020 campaign and, ultimately, the ability to take on President Donald Trump this fall.

The candidates did not wait for the party to solve its problems before, if not victory, claiming progress and moving on to the next New Hampshire.

“It looks like it’s going to be a long night, but we’re feeling good,” said former vice president Joe Biden, suggesting that the final results would be “close”.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he “had a good feeling that we will be doing very, very well here in Iowa” once the results were posted. “Today marks the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” he predicted.

“Listen, it’s too close to call,” Massachusetts Sen said. Elizabeth Warren. “The road will not be easy. But we are built for the long term.”

And Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was very sure.

“So we don’t know all the results, but we know by the time it’s all been said and done, Iowa, you shocked the nation,” he said. “According to all indications, we are going to New Hampshire as the victor.”

Democrats were confronted with the possibility that all the numbers they finally released would be questioned. And after 2020, critics began to wonder aloud whether the caucuses in Iowa, a complex series of political meetings in a state whiter and older than the Democratic Party, are a tradition whose time has passed.

The party has tried to accommodate critics by promising to report three different data points about voters’ preferences this year, presumably to improve transparency. But the new system caused a new headache.

State Party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said it had “found inconsistencies in reporting three sets of results,” forcing officials to try to verify the results with “underlying data” and the paper trail.

Some problems stemmed from problems with a new mobile app that was developed to report results to the party. Caucus organizers reported issues with downloading the app and other issues.

Des Moines County Democratic President Tom Courtney said the new app created “a mess”. As a result, Courtney said district leaders called the results to the state party headquarters, which in some cases was too busy to respond to their calls.

Organizers were still looking for missing results a few hours after voting ended.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the state party made plans to send people to the homes of district captains who had not reported their numbers. That is according to an official in the room who was not authorized to share internal discussions publicly.

Earlier in the evening, Iowa Democrats across the state cast their votes, weighing a strong preference for fundamental change against an overwhelming desire to defeat Trump. At least four high-profile candidates competed for the lead in a competition that offered the opening test of who and what the party stands for in the turbulent era of Trump.

It is only the first in a primary season that covers all 50 states and different American territories and ends in mid-July at the party’s national convention.

For Democrats, the moment was promising for a party that has captured big profits in states since Trump won the White House in 2016. But instead of clear optimism, there was a growing cloud of uncertainty and resentment within the party as the prospect of an unclear result aroused fears of a long and divided fight in the coming months.

A not surprising development: Trump won the republican caucus, a largely symbolic victory, given that he encountered no significant opposition.

The president’s campaign eagerly seized upon the problems of the Democrats.

“Democrats were in a caucus mess of their own creation with the messiest train wreck in history,” said Trump campaign leader Brad Parscale. “It would be natural for people to doubt the fairness of the process. And these are the people who want to run our entire healthcare system? “

Pre-caucus polls suggested that Sanders entered the night with a small lead, but one of the four top candidates – Sanders, Biden, Warren and Buttigieg – was in a position to score a win. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who represents neighboring Minnesota, also claimed momentum, while candidates for outsiders, including entrepreneur Andrew Yang, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard factors can be.

“We know one thing: we are heavier than our weight,” Klobuchar said late Monday, promising to continue fighting in New Hampshire.

New voters played an important role in shaping the elections in Iowa.

About a quarter of all voters reported being the cause for the first time, according to AP VoteCast, a poll among voters who said they were planning to participate in Monday’s Democratic Caucuses. The first-timers support Sanders, Warren or Buttigieg slightly more than other candidates.

At the same time, VoteCast discovered that about two-thirds of the caucusgoers said supporting a candidate who would fundamentally change the way the Washington system works was important to their vote. That compared to about a third of the caucus goers who said it was more important to support a candidate who would restore the political system as it was before the 2016 Trump election.

Not surprisingly, almost every Iowa Democrat said the ability to defeat Trump was an important trait for a presidential candidate. VoteCast discovered that measure exceeded others as the most important quality for a candidate.

The fight in 2020 has already been played by countless distractions, in particular the democratic pressure of the Congress to accuse Trump, who has often overshadowed the primary candidates and pinned several prominent candidates to Washington at the height of the early campaign season.

Meanwhile, ultra-billiard Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, is running a parallel campaign ignoring Iowa as he prepares to pick up perceived weaknesses in the field in March.

The amalgam of oddities built up what could be a dark Iowa final before the race quickly turned to New Hampshire, which will vote on 11 February.

For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party intended to report three sets of results: an overview of the initial preference of caucusgoers; total voting results of “final alignment” after supporters of lower ranked candidates were able to make a second choice; and the total number of state delegation equivalents that each candidate receives.

There is no guarantee that all three will show the same winner when they are finally released.

The Associated Press will announce a winner based on the number of state delegates that each candidate wins, which is the traditional standard.

Steve Peoples, Thomas Beaumont and Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press