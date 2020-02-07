In a white and wet bikini: Which planet did you come from, Natti Natasha?

The “Hard of the Hard” already knows what it has to do to make its fans fall in love even more.

From 2019 until today the name bears Natti Natasha seems to be increasingly establishing itself as one of the most important female figures in city music.

With hits like “The best version of me” and the remix of “Dura” with which a duo sings Papa Yankee, this beautiful brunette never stops letting us sigh and dance at the same time.

Recently Natti took another of her collection photos on social networks, showing her sculptural figure in the pool with a swimsuit that fits him perfectly.

Natti definitely knows what she has to do to make her followers crazier. As expected, compliments and many expressions of affection were received on social networks.

Previous articleWatch the video: The dancer played JLo on a show and even her fiance reactedNext articleVery sexy, Irina Baeva looks spectacular in pink sportswear

In love of technology, with a view to smartphones, he does not despise any activity that has to do with the nerd world. TV series, films, manga, anime and comics (Marvel Addicted) are the order of the day.