In a video Martha Higareda shows her spectacular body during exercise

Last year the actress Martha Higareda received very good reviews for her work on an episode of the series “Into the dark”, and although she has not yet released a new project, she is very present in her social networks; Her new video has fascinated all her fans.

If you squeeze or squeeze an orange, orange juice comes out because that is in the orange. But when someone pressures you or squeezes you and what’s coming out of you is anger, resentment, fear … maybe we don’t have to change the person who pinches us, but we have to change what comes from within. Let’s turn the anger into love, the resentment into forgiveness, the fear into courage. You have no control over other people, but you do have control over how you respond to them. Si cuando presionas una naranja lo que sell the ella es jugo the naranja porque es lo que hay adentro, y cuando te presionan a ti, lo que sell the adentro es coraje, miedo, resentimiento, quizas no hay que cambiar al que nos presiona, pero hay que cambiar lo que está dentro de ti. Transforma el coraje and amor, el resentimiento and perdón, el miedo and valentía. No podemos checkar a otras personas, pero si podemos estar and control de lo que sale de nosotros.

In the clip, Martha seems to be exercising with weights, showing off her spectacular body. It is incredible that the actress only practices for half an hour, but the reason for this was revealed in a long text accompanying that publication.

Hicieron un estudio de mujeres y hombres que atienden and un hotel limpiando cuartos. A la mitad de las personas les dijeron que mientras limpiaban estuvieran conscientes de sus movimientos y pensaran que Estaban haciendo ejercicio, al otro grupo le dijeron que siguiera cómo está. El grupo que fue conscienté de su cuerpo aunque no fuera al gimnasio, simplemente con seguir su rutina normal, tonificaron y bajaron de peso. El otro grupo siguió normal o hasta subió. Si tenes un trabajo and el que te mantienes mucho de pie o caminas mucho, este pequeño cambio mental hace que tu cuerpo se tonifique. Yo voy al gimnasio por media hora, pero hago el ejercicio mental. A veces no voy pero recuerdo siempre este estudio y me encanta saber el poder que tiene la mente. Bonito día a todos! A study was done of women and men who visited a hotel, cleaning rooms. Half of the people were told that while they were cleaning, they had to be aware of their movements and have the thought to practice, the other group was told to continue as they were. The group that was aware of their body, even if they did not go to the gym, simply by following their normal routine, was watered down and lost weight. The other group remained normal or even stood up. If you have a job where you stand or walk a lot, this little mental change makes your body color. I go to the gym for half an hour, but I do mental exercises almost all day, even when I’m cleaning. I always remember this study and I love to know the power of our mind. I wish you a wonderful day!

“They did research on women and men who attended the cleaning rooms of hotels … The group that was aware of their bodies, even if they didn’t go to the gym, just following their normal routine, was watered down and lost weight. The other group remained normal or even stood up. If you have a job where you stand or walk a lot, this little mental change makes your body color. I go to the gym for half an hour, but I do the mental exercise. Sometimes I don’t go, but I always remember this study and I love to know the power of the mind. ” Martha Higaredas followers Instagram already more than three million in total.

