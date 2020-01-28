In a sense, the Volkswagen Type 3 was the first really modern car

The Volkswagen Type 3 was Volkswagen’s first real attempt to build a car that was slightly better than the Beetle, and although it was never sold in the incredible numbers that Beetles made, it was still a mild success. It is also interesting that in a really important way it was the first really modern automobile. Of course, in almost every other way it wasn’t, but let’s not be negative here. Instead, let’s talk about how this car was a real look into the future.

In its first iterations from 1961, the Type 3 was not particularly modern at all. The basic design and layout was still heavily based on the old Type 1 / Beetle design, which had already been worked out in 1938.

Sure, the Type 3 had a more modern full-width body and you could finally get it with an automatic transmission and maybe there was a clock on the dashboard, but actually it was just an evolution of the Beetle design from the 1930s.

But then, in 1968, everything changed. Well, when it comes to “everything” I really speak of a key thing: VW has switched the air-cooled type 3 four-cylinder engine from a double carburettor setup to a setup with fuel injection.

So far, fuel injection has been used in vehicles – the Corvette had optional mechanical fuel injection as early as 1957 – but the Volkswagen Type 3 was the first car to have an electronically controlled fuel injection system.

I suspect DeSoto had an electronic system developed by Bendix as early as 1958, but that was really a more elaborate experiment since only 35 cars actually ended up with the system. Therefore, I will still count the Type 3 here as the first, since it was actually built in real numbers.

The Type 3 used the Bosch D-Jetronic injection system and it is not so much the injection system that I think defines the Type 3 as the first really modern car, but rather the inclusion of a certain part of this injection system: the “brain box.”

Volkswagen was certainly not shy about building computers in their cars and played it off in ads:

Well, although the computer was certainly electronic, it was not exactly digital, since it was more of an electronic analog computer, although it was still made of solid-state electronic components such as resistors, capacitors, and transistors, but without any integrated circuit chips.

This brain box was the first mass-produced control unit for automobiles – the engine control unit. All modern cars have these, often several. Really, I don’t think it goes too far to say that the main feature of modern cars is the extensive use of computer controls, and we can see the beginnings right here, in the fun little Type 3 with two suitcases.

The primitive type 3 control unit even had another premiere: it was able to perform at least a limited form of on-board diagnosis, which is another hallmark of modern cars, making it a legal, required standard for all on- Board diagnostics in the vehicle, the current implementation of which is referred to as OBD-II.

Most of us know the OBD systems in their cars from the chunky D-shaped connector under the dashboard, which with the right code reader gives access to what this little black box thinks.

Even these OBD code readers have a grandparent from 1968: At that time, there were test devices that were connected to a type 3 primary control unit (or shortly afterwards to any number of other cars to use the D-Jetronic system) Mechanic could tell what’s going on.

Here are some diagrams of an early Volkswagen model that was developed to be used with the Type 3 from 1968 to 1972 and the Type 4 (including the Porsche 914) from 1970 to 1972:

Sure, the results are a lot more rudimentary than a modern OBD reader that tells you exactly which cylinder you misfired in, or whether your fuel cap is loose or whatever, but it’s a start.

It is because of this little box of resistors and capacitors and because of the box’s ability to check itself for problems. I think the humble and unexpected Type 3 can really be seen as the ancestor of all modern cars.

The addition of a computer control to manage an engine was a huge step forward in retrospect, and I’m always a bit surprised that the Type 3 doesn’t get much recognition from it.

So the next time you flash a control unit and magically add 10 horsepower, or if you can plug in a Doohickey and your engine tells you exactly – or at least gives you a good hint – what is going wrong, take a moment Time Many thanks to the beetle’s less famous but more intelligent brother, Type 3.