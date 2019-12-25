In a scoop season, Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges prepares for his first rematch

Loading...

There have been many firstfruits for Devlin Hodges this season.

He dressed for his first NFL game on September 22 in San Francisco. He played in his first NFL game two weeks later against the Ravens. He made his first opening in the NFL on October 13 against the Chargers.

You have the idea

And there are a couple of other novelties he has had this season that have been negative, such as his first game of four interceptions on December 15 against the Bills, and the first time in his career where he was sent to the bench, which arrived on Sunday passed against the jets.

There is, however, one first left. And he would like to secure that opportunity on Sunday when the Steelers (8-7) travel to Baltimore for a rematch with the Ravens (13-2).

That would lead the Steelers to the playoffs.

To do so, ironically, he will do something for the second time this season. That will be seeing a team for the second time.

As much as he will do in this game, Hodges will replace an injured Mason Rudolph for the second time this season against the Ravens. Only this time he will do it from the beginning of the game.

Hodges entered the third quarter of the 26-23 overtime defeat of the Steelers against the Ravens in Week 5 after Rudolph suffered a concussion. He completed 7 of 9 passes for 68 yards and ran twice for 20 yards in the game, giving the Steelers a chance to win.

Hodges has gone through a lot of ups and downs since that game, just like the Steelers, but it's an experience he can rely on while trying to take the Steelers to the postseason.

"There are definitely some things we can take away from that," Hodges said Wednesday. "They have added some players since we played them. Obviously, they are a great team, but there are some things we can remove."

The Ravens added some players or recovered others from an injury they did not play in that first meeting, including the cornerbacks. Marcus Peters Y Jimmy Smith.

But this game will be more about who does not play Ravens than who is available. With the top spot in the AFC playoffs secured, the Ravens will keep several starters out of the game, especially the quarterback Lamar Jackson, the leading candidate for the NFL MVP.

Hodges knows, however, that unless he plays better than he did in his last six quarters before being sent to the bench in the second quarter in last Sunday's loss to the Jets, it won't matter. Hodges threw six interceptions in six quarters before being thrown in Rudolph's favor, only to return to the game when Rudolph suffered a left shoulder injury that ended the season in the second half.

He admits that his "gunman" mentality could have hindered the last two weeks, since he took the risk with the ball he should not have done.

"Maybe sometimes I'm trying to force the ball a little instead of taking what they are giving me," Hodges admitted. "I have to step back and play more like I did in the first two games and take what the defense is giving me. But I have all the confidence in the world in me and the boys." I just have to go out and do it. "

His teammates are still confident that Hodges can do the job. They've seen him do it before. Earlier this season, when he played instead of Rudolph, Hodges became the first rookie quarterback not recruited since the NFL merger in 1970 to take his team to three wins in the games he started.

But his last two starts have left their record at 3-2. His pin rate, which had been higher than 100 in his first five appearances, has fallen to 75.8. And the Steelers have scored just eight offensive touchdowns in their last seven games, with Hodges playing most of the snapshots in five of those games.

"He doesn't need much. He's quite professional. He has done this before," said Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro. "I like how he behaves. I'm sure he'll be ready."

It is not that there is much choice.

With Rudolph now out of the equation, the only other quarterback on the list is Paxton Lynch, a former Broncos first-round recruit who was signed by the team in September. But Lynch has been leading the scout team for most of the season.

You'll get some work this week running the Steelers offense, but it will mark the first time in weeks that it has happened. At this point, Hodges has thrown more NFL passes than Lynch, who has appeared in five career games.

And even though he returned it to the field after being sent to the bench for the first time at any time of his life playing football, Hodges was not happy to see Rudolph, his friend, fall.

"It's definitely not something I want to happen," said Hodges. "I hate someone getting hurt. He has been close and has been in a good mood, so it's good to see him still positive."

Hodges is also trying to stay positive.

He reached the list of the Steelers in the rookie minicamp after a test and then drew the attention of the coaching staff playing with an attitude that he had nothing to lose, since he was not expected to be here in the first place.

But now the former Stamford star has something to play for. And there is an additional weight that comes with that.

"Maybe a little," he said. "I want to step back and remember that this is my job, enjoy it and have fun, but obviously there is a professional side. I have to be locked up, but at the same time enjoy the game that I love you so much."

