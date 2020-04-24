In a crisis, speed and relevance are important trading currencies

As the global economy struggles with the evolving effects of COVID-19, we continue to hear alarming employment statistics across the U.S. Since the president declared a national emergency a month ago, more than 26 million Americans have called for unemployment, erasing all the labor gains that have been made since the Great Recession.

To help businesses survive home stay orders and other effects from local quarantines, the U.S. government passed the CARES Act, which in part includes the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Main Street Lending Program (MSLP). To access government-guaranteed loans offered by these programs, companies must apply through an approved lending institution. Banks and other additional authorized lenders do the work of accepting applications, assessing needs, setting terms, and transferring funds, while the SBA and the Treasury Department approve lenders and set the rules. While a great relief for small businesses – these loans posed a pragmatic hurdle: they are first-rate, first-service, requiring lenders to provide fast, efficient, and fully digital ways to serve their customers and meet their requirements. of the government.

Enter nCino: Grace (and speed) under pressure

NCino, of Wilmington, North Carolina, offers end-to-end cloud-based solutions to enable financial institutions to increase transparency, efficiency and profitability while ensuring regulatory compliance. nCino is a trailblazer Salesforce partner with a long track record of innovative cloud banking solutions leading the construction industry. As CARES was implemented, they needed to mobilize quickly. According to Sean Desmond, successful head of nCino customers, the need was clear: “When the CARES Act was implemented, many of our current customers turned to us for a solution. We responded with our loan solution. SBA Online, which enables financial institutions to provide financing efficiently and digitally to small and medium-sized businesses. “

The technology enables the digitization of the documentation collection, which eliminates manual processes, simplifies data entry and provides real-time transparency. Net-net: Applications can be submitted faster, processed more efficiently, and businesses can continue to operate. However, nCino knew that this situation would not remain static. Desmond:

“We continue to improve our Solution for future rounds of funding, including the necessary downstream functions around Forgiveness Workflow and Payroll Payroll. As the program continues to evolve, our product will adapt, meeting the needs of our customers so that they can better serve theirs. “

WaFd Bank and nCino: Staying Nimble (and Staying Up Tate) for the community

One of the first nCino customers to launch the SBA solution was WaFd Bank, a Seattle, Washington-based bank and portfolio lender. Brent Beardall, president and CEO of WaFd Bank, shared how his institution was able to quickly implement nCino’s SBA loan solution in response to COVID-19, despite some last-minute changes in PPP legislation:

“The PPP, which provided $ 349 billion to small businesses affected by the pandemic, was scheduled to go live on Friday, April 3. The night before, the SBA changed some of the program’s fundamentals, sending Financial institutions struggle to upgrade their systems and processes, with varying degrees of success.Thanks to nCino’s flexible and configurable system, WaFd Bank was able to quickly accommodate new changes and start helping small businesses the next morning. in the coming weeks, the ability to change and adapt quickly will continue to be key. ”

Competition for a place at the table

Part of the reason financial institutions had to implement a loan solution so quickly was because PPP funds were limited. In fact, the program ran out of money just two weeks after it was signed into law and had to stop accepting new applications. According to the SBA, at the time, more than 1,637,000 loan applications worth more than $ 339 billion had been approved. While this is a major boost to the economy, many small business owners whose applications were not processed quickly enough by their lenders. This reality weighed heavily on Beardall, who understood what his clients were going through.

“When we combine the fear, which we all feel, with a limited supply, people’s emotions are dirty. To be able to say to our customers, ‘We’ll let you in, there’s a place on your table,'” I needed a technology platform enough agile to get us up and running in literally a matter of days. “

Beardall and his team didn’t take on the extra stress, late nights and last-minute changes because they were interested in the benefits, but because they thought it was right. “The government is using bankers to get money for small businesses so they can keep people busy,” he explained.

“That’s really it. It’s a way to get money into the hands of people who need it quickly. We’re in unprecedented times. It’s a national emergency. It’s about doing the small part to help our communities.”

Food Plates: Four Ways to Prepare Your Organization for Unprecedented Change

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve and affect all industries, there will be new and unexpected opportunities to help your customers and your community as we anticipate this crisis together. If, like WaFd Bank, you prepare your organization now, you will be better positioned to take advantage of these opportunities. Here are the four steps your business can take now to speed up your processes, keep you sharp, and serve your customers:

1. Promote and / or expand your digital offerings: Now is a good time to encourage your customers to take advantage of your online offerings or create new ones, whether they are virtual shopping carts, on-demand classes, mobile banking, or online applications. In addition, an accessible online presence also allows your employees to connect with customers and continue to grow businesses as usual while working remotely.

2. Better anticipate the changing needs of your customers: Banks and credit unions, especially those using a platform like nCino, have the flexibility to defer automatic or home payments and suspend fees for overdrafts and / or excessive transactions. Other industries may offer donation-based professional development classes, networking opportunities through social media, and free delivery of products and services. Think about how your customers’ lives are changing right now, and find new ways to get and serve them, quickly and safely.

3. Keep the lines of communication open: Customers who will be severely affected by this crisis are looking for solid, actionable advice on how to get there in the coming weeks and months. Now is the time to segment your customer lists and send personalized emails that are relevant to your specific concerns. Don’t expect your customers to send you an email asking questions be proactive and get in touch with useful information you know they need, but don’t sell it to them, make suggestions, and listen to them.

4. Don’t forget your employees: Your team is also experiencing this crisis and is addressing their own concerns and concerns. Facilitate their lives by improving the flexibility and flexibility of the loads that have been placed on them. While life-enhancing technology tools such as virtual conferencing, instant messaging, and e-learning are appreciated, there is also good old-fashioned flexibility, especially for employees working from home caring for children. small, elderly family members and other needs.

You don’t have to be the first to answer the difference

As we continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 and how it affects our customers and communities, consider another thing Beardall said about the role financial institutions play in this current crisis:

“Banking, if done correctly, is a noble profession,” he said. “We play a very important role in getting the economy through this. Collaboration and transparency have been key to us and have never been more important than we are at the moment.”

As you think about your role in this current situation, ask yourself: How am I helping my clients? What can I do to make a positive impact today? And how can I prepare my organization to have an even bigger impact tomorrow?

This article was co-authored by Sean Desmond, Head of Customer Success at nCino, and Thomas Cozzolino, Chief Marketing Officer at Salesforce.