In about 60 years, people on earth are in for a fairly spectacular stellar show. As we approach the end of the 21st century, astronomers predict that a distant star named V Sagittae will flash and become one of the brightest objects in the sky. It can end even brighter than the planet Venus seen from the earth. The effect will be temporary, but V Sagittae will receive sufficient attention during that time.

V Sagittae is actually a binary system that is around 1,100 light-years away, but it is not your regular binary such as Sirius or Alpha Centauri A-B. This is what is known as a cataclysmic variable, a class of binary systems in which a white dwarf stellar material slowly leans from a red dwarf partner. Over time, material builds up in an accretion disk around the white dwarf until it sinks in and releases a burst of energy. V Sagittae is not even your typical cataclysmic variable – it is the only known system in which the companion star is more massive than the white dwarf, which is a stellar remnant of a dead star that has lost most of its mass. This makes the next V Sagittae event a real doozy.

Astronomers announced the fate of V Sagittae this week at the 235th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Honolulu. V Sagittae is currently a weak object that you can only see with a moderately powerful telescope, but it used to be dimmer. Astronomers have recently analyzed old aerial photos that have been archived by the Harvard College Observatory. Compared to more recent observations, the team discovered that V Sagittae doubles in brightness every 89 years. That means that the companion star runs much faster toward the white dwarf than anyone expects, and the two will collide in 60 years, plus or minus 16.

In the coming decades, V Sagittae will become increasingly clearer as more material enters the white dwarf. Eventually the stars will fuse together and almost all the gas from the accompanying star will form a hydrogen-fusing layer around the white dwarf. Scientists expect V Sagittae to surpass the aforementioned Sirius, which is currently the brightest star in the sky and is only 8.6 light-years away. Astronomers think that V Sagittae will be almost as light as a supernova at its peak, but that will only take about a month. However, you can bet that every telescope in the world will watch the show.

