In 2021, Forward takes an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels extend offer for teammates of Day’Ron Sharpe from Blake Cockrum

The UNC basketball program received an unofficial visit from a prospect in recruitment class 2021 on Saturday

The North Carolina Tar Heels may have new recruitment targets on their 2021 recruitment big board list.

2021-class striker Eric van Der Heijden visited Chapel Hill on Saturday to see North Carolina face Miami in the Dean Dome. There was no official word that this was an official visit. It is therefore very likely that the Raleigh product was in the building for an unofficial visit.

His teammate Will Felton joined him:

The visit for van Der Heijden comes just 10 days after UNC assistant Hubert Davis watched the 2021 recruit in action. van Der Heijden did not disappoint and scored 10 points ahead of Davis and N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts. It could be a battle of government programs to recruit these recruits for their classes in 2021.

The small 6-foot-8 striker is classified as a three-star candidate by 247 Sports and his recruitment is increasing. van Der Heijden has a total of seven offers from Division I programs, the latest coming from Boston College. N.C. State and now UNC have recently shown interest in recruiting.

UNC is currently under no obligation for recruitment class 2021, but sent out a few offers to recruits on Friday night, including the big Chet Holmgren. Williams and his team have a fantastic 2020 recruitment class with five commitments and are now working on that class for 2021.

