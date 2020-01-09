In 2019, over 1,000 animals were illegally killed in Utah

Loading...

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

CASPER, Wyo. – In 2019, 1,050 animals were illegally killed in Utah.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources states that this is a slight increase over 2018.

“The total value of wildlife killed illegally was over $ 386,000,” the department said. “While more individual animals were illegally killed in 2019, the total monetary value was lower than in 2018 due to the monetary values ​​assigned to the different species under state law.”

“For example, a trophy fish is worth $ 25, while a trophy elk is worth $ 8,000. The average value of an illegally killed animal was $ 369 in 2019, compared to $ 586 in 2018. In 2018, 927 animals were illegally killed in Utah. “

In 2019, 526 quotes for “illegal takeover and willful destruction” were issued, compared to 611 in 2018.

“The total number of violations found by DWR nature conservation officers last year was 3,525, compared to 3,963 in 2018,” it continues.

One reason for this decline could be that some of the counties were vacant in 2019, the department said.

“Every animal that is illegally killed in our state is one less animal that legal hunters, wildlife enthusiasts, or ordinary citizens can enjoy,” said DWR Sgt. Chad Bettridge. “Poachers are stealing our ability to enjoy Utah’s wildlife.”

People are asked to report suspicious activity.

“You can call the UTiP hotline 1-800-662-DEER (3337), which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” the press release said. “If you find a possible violation and cannot remember the hotline number, do a quick internet search on your phone or look at your hunting or fishing license. The number is printed on it.”

“We need your help,” said Bettridge. “Please keep your eyes and ears open and report any suspicious activity to us. Together, we can enforce wildlife laws and ensure the safety of our restoring public. “