In 2019, Disney was the king of the box office

NEW YORK – Each year of films offers a parade of successes and failures. But in 2019, no winner was in the same galaxy as Walt Disney Co. And the biggest loser could have been less excited by the box office dominance of franchise movies.

When the year ends on Tuesday, the 10 best movies in theaters in the USA. UU. And Canada will be films backed by intellectual property. That, in itself, is not new. It is the third year in a row that the 10 biggest ticket sellers have been sequels, remakes and superhero movies.

But in today's world of IP-based movies, a studio is in its own league. In 2019, Disney dominated American films more than any other studio, approximately 38% of all national films.

The five best movies of the year were all Disney movies, and he played a hand in the sixth. Disney's Marvel Studios produced the launch of Sony Pictures "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

Disney deposited around $ 13 billion at the global box office in 2019, including a record number of launches of $ 1 billion. Once "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" ($ 724.8 million through Sunday) inevitably reaches that milestone, it will mark the seventh movie of this type of $ 1 billion from the studio in 2019. The others were: "Avengers: Endgame "(the highest-grossing release in history, regardless of inflation, with $ 2.8 billion)," The Lion King "," Captain Marvel "," Aladdin "," Toy Story 4 "and" Frozen II ".

Disney's unprecedented market share includes 20th Century Fox movies, the 84-year-old studio that Disney swallowed in March in a $ 71.3 billion acquisition.

Despite Disney's considerable firepower, total ticket sales in US theaters. UU. And Canada fell 4.4% from the previous year to Sunday, according to Comscore data firm. The upper levels of the box office can be stratospheric, but the lower realms, where critics' scores are rotten and word of mouth is faster than the opening weekend, are lousy. Movies are increasingly a zero sum game. You are "The Lion King" or "Cats."

"There is a lot of ability to attract people to the movie screen," says Cathleen Taff, head of Disney distribution. "What I think we're doing is competing for their time. If it's not great, they have other options. But when it's great, people show up. And we've seen it this year with seven billion-dollar movies."

Disney's considerable role in cinema today has not been without criticism. They have lamented their mega blockbusters as products, not as movies. Before Martin Scorsese's criticisms of Disney's Marvel movies appeared in the headlines, he lamented the monopoly of the multiplex, disturbed by the vision of "Avengers: Endgame" on 11 of the 12 screens of a theater.

If the experience of the big screen is shrinking, the small screen is expanding. Broadcast services proliferated in 2019 with the launch of Apple TV Plus (although it delayed its first major movie release) and Disney Plus. Amazon also reformulated its launch strategy, shortening the theatrical window of some of its films to only two weeks. Netflix launched its most ambitious release program, which includes a number of prize candidates, led by "The Irishman" by Scorsese and "Marriage Story" by Noah Baumbach, which was screened in limited theaters. The so-called transmission wars will only grow in 2020 when NBCUniversal launches its service, Peacock, and WarnerMedia releases HBO Max.

While some may see a drop in ticket sales as indicative of the impact of the broadcast, John Fithian, president and chief executive of the National Theater Owners Association, believes the broadcast is detrimental to broadcast television, cable and domestic markets Like DVD, but not for movies. theaters

"This may sound counter intuitive, but with the launch of Disney-Plus, HBO Max and Peacock, we are more confident in the symbiotic relationship of broadcast and theater than before," says Fithian. "The people who broadcast also go to the movies a lot."

Disney, Universal and Warner Bros. also remain dedicated to the traditional theatrical window. Netflix will soon be competing with studios that can offer a robust theatrical release and a broadcast life, although not one with the same number of viewers at home that Netflix can promise.

Those services have certainly added pressure to the theatrical release, and many in 2019 were not up to the challenge. The most dazzling bombs of the year included bold offers of technological innovation ("Gemini Man"), poorly managed franchise endings ("Dark Phoenix"), remakes that didn't connect ("Charlie & # 39; s Angels"), prestigious dramas condemned by the controversy ("Richard Jewell"), toy movies that did not click ("Playmobil: The Movie") and, you know, "Cats."

But some Hollywood executives point to successes that suggest a vibrant medium. "Us" by Jordan Peele for Universal, was the highest grossing original movie. Others like "Knives Out" by Lionsgate, "Ford v Ferrari" by Fox, "Hustlers" by STX and "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood" by Sony were also critical and global successes. Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" and Lulu Wang's "Farewell" gave the art house a boost.

"I don't think the fall of four to five percent means that the national audience wants to stay home on the couch." I think it's like everything else in this industry since it started: we have cycles, "says Jim Orr, head of distribution at Universal." Overall, the box office is still on the rise and I think that will continue over time, especially because you can make movies like & # 39; We & # 39; and movies like (comedy rated R) & # 39; Good Boys & # 39; And people will keep dating. in force."

Last year's box office, which followed a minimum of two decades in 2017, set a record with $ 11.9 billion in ticket sales. Disney, the market leader for the past five years, once again led with "Black Panther", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Incredibles 2".

Revenue has increased greatly thanks to the increase in ticket prices. Ticket sales estimated at $ 11.4 billion for 2019 are in second place, regardless of inflation. But admissions have been declining gradually since 2005.

However, overseas business is booming. The international box office crossed $ 30 billion for the first time in 2019. Whether next year or in 2021, China will probably overtake North America as the world's leading film market.

Lately, homegrown movies have been China's main attractions. This year, only two US productions. UU., "Avengers: Endgame" and "Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw", revealed the 10 best films in the country. A couple of Chinese blockbusters led the way, each with about $ 700 million at the box office: the science fiction adventure "The Wandering Earth" and the animated fantasy "Ne Zha."

All these factors, a rare alignment of the Disney giants, the expansion of home entertainment options, a more inland-oriented China, signify a potentially more tenuous outlook for 2020. Many in the industry expect sales of Year tickets drop by a few percentage points again. No one forecasts a similar year for Disney. The studio will still have a strong slate but without an "Avengers" or "Star Wars" movie.

"2020 is going to be a more typical year, where wealth will be distributed a little more," says Paul Dergarabedian, media analyst at Comscore. "The sky is not falling, but we are definitely going to have to change our expectations for 2020. It will not be just a study that dominates, but it will be about all the studies that bring some of its biggest brands."

James Bond, Wonder Woman and The Rock will arrive in 2020. But there may also be greater volatility on the way.