In 2015, Michael Bloomberg saw the Russian point in the Ukraine invasion

The oligarch who applied for the Democratic presidential nomination, the former mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg, seemed to rationalize Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by referring to his own macular history of expansion and conquest in America.

Bloomberg’s comments, highlighted on Tuesday by Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, were made at the Aspen Institute in February 2015. The Russian invasion and annexation of Crimea was then about a year old and led to a crisis in American-Russian relations that still has to relent.

During the apparition, Bloomberg said, referring to the many geopolitical issues from Iran to China – and what he calls the “crazy Islamic world” – where Russia had influence, “said you should have Russia as an ally in these things.”

“Nobody thinks Russia should be in Ukraine and take land from an independent and sovereign country,” Bloomberg said, running away from a question about the unique experience of being a mayor.

“But if you really think about it,” he continued, “what would America do if we had a contiguous country where many people where many people in that country wanted to be Americans?” Are Texas and California ringing? We just went inside and got it. ”

Russia’s ties with Ukraine are historical – Sevastopol, on the Black Sea, has been crucial for the Russian navy since the 18th-century invasion of Catherine the Great – but also Ukraine’s independent identity. Bloomberg obscured the fact that the referendum in Crimea took place after Russian soldiers, undeniable as so-called ‘little green men’, had already taken critical positions on the peninsula. The then new US-backed government in Kiev had declared the Russian-sponsored referendum to be a violation of Ukrainian law, which Bloomberg did not mention.

“OK, I am not suggesting that Putin is doing something good, or that he should be admitted, but we have done this,” Bloomberg continued. “Two hundred years ago, but we did this. Do you want a hot water port? Guantanamo Bay ringing a bell? “

Guantanamo Bay, on the southwest coast of Cuba, was used for decades as a coal station by the US Navy under lease by a conforming local government. Fidel Castro overthrew that government and insisted on a US departure that Washington refused for six decades despite the fact that the navy no longer needed Guantanamo strategically. The US sends rental checks to the Cuban government in honor of the terms of the more than one hundred-year lease that Castro refused to cash in on protests of the US’s refusal to leave.

“Influence? One of the reasons Putin responded as he did was that there was a movement to make NATO equal to the Russian border,” Bloomberg continued, analogous to Russia’s refusal to extend NATO to the US refusal to tolerate Soviet nuclear weapons in Cuba, 90 miles off the coast of Florida.

The expansion of NATO in the 1990s, the low point of Russia’s geopolitical influence since the days of Catherine, if not Peter the Great, was not designed by the Clinton administration to subdue Russia. But influential voices in Russia for a generation have nevertheless seen it as a humiliation that demands redress, including Putin, given the history of NATO as an explicit stronghold on Russian designs in Europe. What Bloomberg and Putin have overlooked is the appetite of former Soviet bloc countries, thanks to their experience with Russian rule, to become members of the Western military alliance.

Yet Bloomberg’s comments are likely to call into question his affinity for strong men, something he shares with Donald Trump, the president he despises and tries to dislodge.

Like Trump, the former mayor has praised Chinese Xi Jinping as “no dictator” – Blomberg’s comments came during Xi’s repression against protests in Hong Kong – something that raised his eyebrows in view of his extensive business interests in China. Later in Bloomberg’s Aspen remarks, he spoke about a meeting with India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to discuss a “not-for-profit consulting firm.”

Another similarity to Trump can be heard in Bloomberg’s 2015 comments. The billionaire referred to Russia’s “3000-mile line with the whole crazy Islamic world.”

“You have to do something. Russia cannot just enter an independent country and take it over,” Bloomberg continued, warning that he made a remark about the complexity of world affairs. “On the other hand, the federal government must at the same time understand that you also need Russia for many of the things that we want to do.”

