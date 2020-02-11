In 2015 Bloomberg argues for targeting minorities

WASHINGTON – Mike Bloomberg is fired at because of surfaced remarks in which he says that the way to reduce the number of murders is to “deploy many agents” in minority neighborhoods because “there is all crime”.

The billionaire and the former mayor of New York made the remarks during a 2015 performance at the Aspen Institute, as part of an overall defense of his support for the controversial “stop and fik” police tactics that have been found to affect disproportionate minorities. Bloomberg launched his Democratic presidential bid at the end of last year with apologies for his support for the policy.

But the audio from his Aspen speech emphasizes his policy embrace only a few years ago, and suggests that he was aware of the disproportionate impact of stop-and-frisk on minorities. Bloomberg says that “95 percent” of the murders and victims of murder are young male minorities and that “you can just take the description, Xerox and pass it on to the police.” To fight crime, he says, “put a lot of police officers where the crime is, meaning in minority neighborhoods.”

He acknowledges that concentrating police forces in minority neighborhoods means that minorities are disproportionately arrested for possession of marijuana, but rejects it as a necessary consequence of crime in those neighborhoods. And to “get the guns out of the hands of the children,” Bloomberg says, the police must “throw them against the wall and search them.”

“And they say,” Oh, I don’t want that, I don’t want to get caught. “So they don’t bring the gun,” he says.

According to a report in the Aspen Times that year, Bloomberg blocked the release of video of the appearance of the Aspen Institute, but the reporter from Aspen Times uploaded what appears to be the full audio online, and it attracted renewed attention Monday after podcaster Benjamin Dixon it had spread on Twitter.

Early Tuesday Bloomberg was confronted with sharp criticism. Symone Sanders, a top advisor for Joe Biden’s campaign, called the comments “sad and despicable” and said he “must answer for those comments.” President Donald Trump, who himself supported the stop-and-fouk policy, sent from a tweet with a clip of the audio that says “Bloomberg is a racist”, which he removed shortly afterwards.

The Bloomberg campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press