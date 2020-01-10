Loading...

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – An Iranian accused of being involved in the deadly bombing of a Jewish center in Argentina in 1994 has added speculation about the mysterious death of a prosecutor investigating the attack.

Moshen Rabbani’s comments in an interview with Argentine Radio 10 on Friday were unlikely to clarify the circumstances surrounding the 2015 shooting of Alberto Nisman, but they fueled renewed fascination with a case that was being investigated in a recently released Netflix documentary.

Rabbani’s remarks also come at a time of increased tension between Iran and the United States following the American drone attack that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The statements drew rapid criticism. Ariel Eichbaum, head of the bombarded Jewish AMIA center, told local media that Rabbani should turn for the “if he has information” process instead of giving opinions on the radio.

The issue remains particularly important for Argentina because Cristina Fernández, who as president had a controversial relationship with the United States and was accused by Nisman of protecting Iranians allegedly involved in the bombing, came to power last month as vice president. Fernández denied that she and others were conspiring to lift Interpol’s red warnings against various Iranians accused of bombing the Jewish center, where 85 people died.

Speaking from Iran, Rabbani said, as he has done in the past, that he did not orchestrate the bombing while working as a cultural attache for the Iranian embassy in Buenos Aires. He also commented on the Nisman case for the first time, although he offered no evidence of his conspiracy theories about the death of the public prosecutor.

At first, Rabbani suggested that Nisman was murdered because he had no evidence to support his claims about Fernández and the Iranian involvement in the bombing. He then speculated that Nisman might have been pressured by others to kill himself for the same reason.

“Who killed Nisman? Why don’t they let people in Argentina know the truth? “Said Rabbani, whose remarks only seemed to fuel the swirl of suspicions about what was happening.

Nisman had claimed that the Fernández government negotiated impunity for the Iranian suspects with Tehran in exchange for resuming trade relations. On January 18, 2015 – the day before he would appear before Congress to discuss his shocking accusations – Nisman was found in the bathroom of his apartment with a gunshot wound to his head and a 22-caliber weapon by his side.

Argentines debated whether Nisman was murdered or committed suicide. Many started glued to their screens this year for the release of the Netflix series: “Nisman: The Prosecutor, the President and the Spy.”

Almudena Calatrava, The Associated Press