‘IMSA’ Is ‘Racing’ In ‘Laguna Seca’ Now

There is no race race now thanks to the eclipse that is Planet Earth in a deadly international pandemic. Obviously racing doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things, but it’s a piece of normal life that you have to admit is missing right now. Fortunately, most of our favorite international riders are committed to continuing the race.

IMSA has a full field of 50 pilots running in the virtual world in Laguna Seca right now. It will be fun, it will be good. The qualifier was just over, and Rodrigo Pflucker took the starting position in a Ford GT. It’s a shame that Ford GTs are no longer racing, they always look good!

The race is not in line with the traditional IMSA multi-class race format, which is also a shame, I would like to see the prototypes said with the GTLM and GTD classes, but it is the old way. The 90-minute race starts now, and will be the closest thing to racing for some time to come.

Just look at those names. A lot of your favorite riders will be beaten for the race victory, with everyone driving GTLM class cars. The choice here is to race on a Ford GT, a BMW M8 GTE, or a Porsche 911 RSR, which means that many of the team’s drivers simply dropped their racing books on top of those chassis. Which explains why you see a Ford GT with an HPD book in it.

