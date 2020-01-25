Improved Nadal makes the enemy 'powerless' at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Nick Kyrgios put aside a bloody hand, a hamstring problem, a tiff with the seat referee and a resilient opponent who saved a few match points.

When the Australian Open ended third-round thriller after about 4 1/2 hours on Saturday, Kyrgios fell behind the baseline. Guess what the next is for the home crowd favorite? A long-awaited matchup with a known, but certainly not friendly, enemy: No. 1 Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios finally passed No. 16 Karen Khachanov 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 6-7 (7), 7-6 (8) using 33 aces and what sounded like a entire country of supporters in the stands.

“This is just epic, man,” Kyrgios said. “Like, I don’t even know what’s going on.”

Kyrgios was initially a point of winning 6-5 in the third tiebreaker set, then an hour later 8-7 in the fourth tiebreaker set, but he needed another hour to win when Khachanov pushed backhand wide.

“I lost it a little mentally,” Kyrgios said. “I really thought I was going to lose.”

On the way, he hit a dive-and-roll backhand, scraped his knuckles, and, after wiping the blood, was warned of a time violation. That triggered Kyrgios, who explained why the game was delayed and said to the referee: “Are you stupid? Well, take it back.”

There is certainly more fireworks on Monday during the eighth edition of Nadal vs.. Kyrgios. Yet Kyrgios tried to downplay hostility on Saturday and said, “Whatever happens between us, he’s a great player. He may be the best of all time.”

So far, Nadal has a 4-3 lead, including a controversial victory in their last encounter in Wimbledon last July.

Nadal was not happy that Kyrgios hit a ball straight at him in that match. Kyrgios made a different kind of shot at Nadal from afar the other day in Melbourne, mimicking the series of mannerisms of the 33-year-old Spaniard before he hit a serve.

“It is of course clear that if he does things that I think are not good, I don’t like them. If he plays tennis well and shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour, and I want my tour bigger, not smaller. So the players who make the tour bigger are important to the tour, “said Nadal. “When he’s ready to play his best tennis and play with passion, (he) is one of these guys. If he does the other things, of course I don’t like it.”

This is what Nadal loved on Saturday: the way he staged things during a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over the 27th placed Pablo Carreno Busta who took less than 100 minutes.

“I had to improve,” Nadal said, “and I improved.”

His simple, hefty hand was perfect on the target and “impossible to read,” Carreno Busta explained.

“Starting,” Nadal said, “to cause damage.”

He won 52 of 62 points on his serve.

He never offered his opponent a break opportunity.

He finished with a total of only seven unforced errors between 125 points in the competition – and six times as many winners out of 42.

“Undoubtedly my best match of the tournament so far,” said Nadal. “Big difference between today and the previous days.”

To “this Rafa,” Carreno Busta said, “you feel a little helpless.”

“If he plays that comfortably,” Carreno Busta said, “you can’t do anything.”

And to think: Nadal did this after he stayed up long enough to watch TV while the man he is chasing in the Grand Slam count, Roger Federer, was pushed to a fifth set tiebreaker before continuing at nearly 1 o’clock to the fourth round.

That was part of a chaotic day 5 – including losses by Serena Williams and reigning champion Naomi Osaka, who was driven away by the 15-year sensation Coco Gauff – and the trend continued on the women’s side on day 6.

Nr. 2 Karolina Pliskova, No. 5 Elina Svitolina and No. 6 Belinda Bencic all lost in straight sets, meaning that nine of the top 13 seeds are already gone.

Pliskova, the 2016 US Open runner-up, lost 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) against 30th placed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Svitolina, a semi-final with the last two majors, was beaten 6-1, 6-2 by two-time Slam champion Garbine Muguruza. Bencic, a semi-final at Flushing Meadows last September, offered even less pushback while he was beaten 49-0 with 6-1 by 28-placed Anett Kontaveit.

Kontaveit now meets 18-year-old Iga Swiatek, who is ranked 59th and has eliminated number 19 seed Donna Vekic with 7-5, 6-3.

“At this level, anything can happen,” said Simona Halep, two-time head champion, about all the surprises, “so that’s why I’m sometimes a little stressed.”

Halep, who is placed fourth, got stuck by beating Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-4 and then playing No. 16 Elise Mertens, who is the Grand Slam return of the 20-year-old American CiCi Bellis 6-1, 6 ended -7 (5), 6-0.

Other men’s fourth-round matchups in the upper half of the draw will be No. 5 Dominic Thiem against No. 10 Gael Monfils, No. 7 Alexander Zverev against No. 17 Andrey Rublev, and triple head champion Stan Wawrinka against No. 4 are Daniil Medvedev .

Nadal won the Australian Open in 2009 and has been second four times since, including a year ago against Novak Djokovic.

It is Nadal’s least successful major tournament: the 33-year-old Spaniard holds 12 trophies from the French Open, four from the US Open and two from Wimbledon.

He says that he is not focused on whether he will get another one at the end of these two weeks to go even with Federer on 20 majors – or where he will finish in the last count (Djokovic is currently third on the list of 16 .)

Likewise, Federer says he thinks both rivals are overtaking him at some point in the Slam rankings.

Nadal is currently following his progress per game.

And at least he was satisfied for a warm, sunny afternoon at Rod Laver Arena.